West Virginia football fans now have a date for a possible return.
The WVU athletic department sent out a release on Monday evening outlining plans to welcome back fans to the Mountaineers’ Oct. 17 matchup in Morgantown.
Milan Puskar Stadium will allow 25 percent seating capacity with the cap coming around 15,000 fans.
“I want to thank all parties involved in getting to this point,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said.
“COVID-19 has presented many challenges, but we have always put the health and safety of our student-athletes, University and community first. Needless to say, we are excited to open our gates and welcome Mountaineer fans back to the stadium.”
Priority will be given to season-ticket holders and WVU students and families. Also, a ticket allotment will be given to visiting teams.
As a part of the return, fans will be required to wear facemasks except while eating or drinking and ticketless entry will be exercised with fans being downloading and storing tickets on their phones.
On Tuesday, an online request form will be available to Mountaineer Athletic Club members as well as season-ticket holders who remained for the 2020 season or who transferred their tickets to an MAC gift. Those fans will be able to request single-game tickets through Oct. 4.
On Oct. 5, fans who made an MAC gift or who used their 2020 season ticket purchase toward the 2021 season will receive information on ticket availability. Season ticket holders who requested a refund in 2020 and the remaining season ticket holders from 2019 will receive single-game information on Oct. 9.
If any single-game tickets remain, an announcement to the general public will be made on Oct. 12.