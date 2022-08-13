Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

milumn418
Buy Now

WVU tackle Wyatt Milum (64) played on the right side of the line in 2021 but will move to the left side for 2022.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN -- Left tackle Wyatt Milum had already accumulated a year of playing experience before sitting in front of the media for the first time on Saturday afternoon.

As tough as a question-and-answer session can be, the Spring Valley product said adjusting to life as a Division I Power Five starter was a little tougher.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Tags