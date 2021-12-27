All of the pageantry surrounding a bowl game aside, West Virginia players seemed eager to finally return to the field as they answered media questions on Sunday, leading up to the G.
“I’m excited, for sure,” senior defensive lineman Dante Stills said. “I feel like I haven’t played a game in two weeks.”
In reality, it has been even longer since the Mountaineers closed their regular season with a 34-28 win at Kansas on Nov. 27. But the wait ends on Tuesday, and what lies beyond the opening whistle is an opponent that promises to provide quite the bruising and grueling season capper.
West Virginia (6-6) will take on Minnesota (8-4) out of the Big Ten in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix with kickoff scheduled for 10:15 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
It’s a Golden Gophers squad based on defensive stinginess, a power run game and a ball-hogging mentality. Executing those philosophies is one of the biggest and best offensive lines found anywhere in the country, a fourth-year starting quarterback in Tanner Morgan and a defense sporting eight senior starters according to the team’s latest depth chart.
By now there’s few secrets, and with the way Minnesota plays, none are needed. So as WVU coach Neal Brown took to the podium Sunday, much of what he said his team would have to be ready for was the obvious.
“If you look at them defensively, their stats speak for themselves,” Brown said. “They’re in the top 10 or top 15 in a number of categories and the other thing is they’ve held almost every opponent under their season average, which I think speaks well to what they’re doing.
“Flip it over to offense, they want to run the ball. Tanner Morgan at quarterback is a winner, if you look at his win-loss record throughout his entire career there at Minnesota, he’s done a nice job of that. They control clock, they run the football and they’re able to hit shot plays down the field.”
All of those things are fairly easy to quantify. Defensively, the Golden Gophers are in the top 10 nationally in total defense (fourth, 284.8 yards per game), scoring defense (ninth, 18.3 points per game), ninth in rushing defense (100.2 yards per game) and ninth in pass defense (184.7 yards per game. Offensively, Minnesota is fourth nationally in time of possession (35:10 per game) and has the fourth-fewest pass attempts behind only the service academies with 244. Morgan is 26-12 as a starter and those 26 wins are the most of any quarterback in school history.
So, where does Brown start his priority list?
“The number one key for us is taking care of the football offensively, we’ve got to hang on to it,” Brown said. “And I think first down on both sides is going to be key. If you look at them offensively, when they’ve been productive on first down, then they’re really in control. They can run the ball, they get in second-and-short, second-and-medium, then they have an opportunity to call shot plays or they can continue to run it for first downs.”
Those sentiments had obviously filtered down to the players.
“On first down, if they get 5 to 8 yards, that’s a win for them,” Stills echoed. “Our main goal is to be disruptive, use good hands, be active, don’t let them maul us off the ball -- that’s really it.”
Brown’s concerns over turnovers stem from a season-long struggle in which the Mountaineers were minus-8 in turnover margin, tied for 113th out of 130 teams.
The Mountaineer offense will be without safety blanket Leddie Brown, with the senior running back and two-year starter opting out of the game. That leaves redshirt sophomore Tony Mathis to get the first start of his career, and though losing a back with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons behind him, Mathis’ coaches and teammates continued to express faith in him.
“Leddie has been a great player for us, I’m sure we’ll miss him, but I’m looking forward to what Tony can do as well,” sophomore center Zach Frazier said. “I think he’s a great back as well and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do.
“He’s one of the hardest workers in the weight room, at practice, doing extra work and he’s a great guy too. Someone you want to block for. He’s a teammate you want to have his back, you want to get him extra yards if you can.”
Yes, the wait ends for WVU’s players on Tuesday. And it seems that they have a clear idea as to what they’re getting into.
“It’s going to be a great challenge,” Frazier said. “They have a great defense, they’re very fundamentally sound. We have to find ways to run the ball, make the run game work and then pass when we can and hold up in pass protection.”
“It’s always good to have a little break but at the same time, I’ve already put so much of my life into this game I’d like to keep it going nonstop,” Stills concluded. “It’s a good opponent. Minnesota is a very good team, very well coached. It’s great competition coming up.”