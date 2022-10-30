Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

TCU West Virginia Football

TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) tries to avoid West Virginia defensive lineman Jalen Thornton (52) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown on Saturday.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — A week after putting forth the worst performance of the Neal Brown era in a 48-10 beatdown at Texas Tech, the Mountaineer football team responded with effort and resilience Saturday against No. 7 TCU.

While West Virginia’s strain and desire were positives, unfortunately the thing WVU will remember most about the 41-31 loss to the Horned Frogs was that it missed several golden opportunities that could have allowed it to score a huge upset against a top-10 foe.