MORGANTOWN — A week after putting forth the worst performance of the Neal Brown era in a 48-10 beatdown at Texas Tech, the Mountaineer football team responded with effort and resilience Saturday against No. 7 TCU.
While West Virginia’s strain and desire were positives, unfortunately the thing WVU will remember most about the 41-31 loss to the Horned Frogs was that it missed several golden opportunities that could have allowed it to score a huge upset against a top-10 foe.
“We left a couple plays out there we should have made,” said junior receiver Sam James. “They were minor errors, mental errors. We’ve got to come back next week and fix it.”
It was a tale of two halves for West Virginia on both sides of the ball. Its offense scored 21 points and posted 305 total yards (142 rushing and 163 passing) in the first half, but at the same time, Texas Christian was shredding the Mountaineer defense, scoring 28 points of its own and amassing 332 yards (98 rushing and 234 passing).
The WVU defense performed much better in the second half, though, holding the Horned Frogs to 162 yards (107 passing and 55 rushing) and just two more field goals until a late, meaningless Texas Christian touchdown when the win was already in TCU’s back pocket.
Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, when their offense had opportunities in the second half to put touchdowns on the board and take a lead, they came up empty. Statistically, West Virginia had 125 second-half yards (112 passing and 13 rushing), but it was more about the missed opportunities in the final 30 minutes rather than the yards.
“That’s just how football goes sometimes,” noted James when asked the difference in WVU’s offense from the first half to the second. “The energy was high the first half of the game, but then [the second half] we had a dull start.
“There were a couple of drives there we should have gone down and scored, but that’s football; that’s part of the game.”
After scoring touchdowns on three of its four full first-half possessions, West Virginia’s offense couldn’t keep that pace going in the third quarter.
Down 28-21 coming out of halftime, WVU received the second-half kickoff with a chance to drive for a tie. It didn’t muster much in that opening series, but West Virginia got a big break on the ensuing punt when it was muffed by TCU’s Noah Daniels and recovered by the Mountaineers’ Malachi Ruffin at the Horned Frogs’ 17-yard line.
The Mountaineers garnered only a field goal out of that turnover, though, squandering their first golden opportunity.
WVU’s defense responded, though, and forced its first three-and-out of the game. The offense took possession at its own 42 after a short TCU punt, and two plays later, the Mountaineers were in the red zone again.
A JT Daniels pass to Kaden Prather got WVU a first down at the Texas Christian 8, but the home team, now down just 28-24, couldn’t capitalize on its second successive golden opportunity, as it failed to find paydirt — or get any points at all, for that matter.
On third-and-goal from the 4, Daniels lofted a fade toward Bryce Ford-Wheaton that went incomplete (coach Neal Brown said afterward the original call on that play was for a run). Then Brown rolled the dice on fourth down, going for it. Another pass from Daniels to the corner of the end zone, this one intended for Prather, also fell incomplete, though there seemingly was a lot of contact by TCU’s defensive back on the WVU receiver. No flag came from any of the officials.
“I believe it should have been a [defensive pass interference],” said James of the non-call. “The DB didn’t play the ball at all. He just played the receiver, so that should have been a PI, especially at the college level.”
James liked the aggressiveness of his coach to go for it on fourth down, though.
“I like that he believes in us enough to go for it,” said the slot receiver. “We could have gotten a PI, honestly, but we didn’t. I’m 100% behind him, if he believes in us to go out and execute.”
TCU tacked on two field goals early in the fourth quarter to up its lead to 34-24 before West Virginia’s offense finally put together a solid second-half drive. WVU went 78 yards in eight plays to cut the Texas Christian advantage to 34-31 with 4:11 to play.
Then the Mountaineer defense stepped up again and forced another quick three-and-out by the Horned Frogs, giving the ball back to the WVU offense with 3:56 left on the clock and 84 yards away from a go-ahead touchdown or 60-some from getting into field goal range for a tie.
This opportunity may not have been quite as golden as the earlier ones, but still, a possession where West Virginia could have moved into a tie or taken the lead sputtered with three plays that went for minus-3 yards.
TCU took over at midfield with 2:53 to play, and this time the Mountaineer defense couldn’t get another stop. The Horned Frogs bled the clock, ultimately scoring on a 29-yard TD pass with 20 seconds left when they already had a sure first down on an offside call against West Virginia.
“We’re frustrated because we went out there and fought the No. 7 team in the country and should have won, honestly,” stated James, who had a team-high six receptions for 95 yards. “We went out there and fought, but didn’t get the outcome we wanted, so that’s frustrating.”