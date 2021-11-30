Two more members of West Virginia’s 2021 football team announced Tuesday via Twitter that they were heading into the transfer portal.
Sophomore offensive tackle Parker Moorer and junior bandit VanDarius Cowan are the latest Mountaineers to enter the portal, joining seven other former West Virginia teammates who have departed the program since September in a list that includes linebacker James Thomas, linebacker Eddie Watkins, defensive back K.J. Martin, defensive lineman Darel Middleton, linebacker/receiver Devell Washington, running back A’Varius Sparrow and wide receiver Sam Brown.
Moorer and Cowan had each seen plenty of game action in their time with the Mountaineers, including some starting assignments.
A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, the 6-foot-5, 308-pound Moorer redshirted as a true freshman in 2019 and then played in all 10 WVU games in 2020, seeing time on special teams and as a backup at offensive tackle. He started West Virginia’s first four games of 2021 at right tackle but was supplanted in that role by true freshman Wyatt Milum, who started seven of the Mountaineers’ final eight regular-season games. Milum sat out the Baylor game because of an injury and Moorer got the start in Waco, but that was his last first-team opportunity.
Moorer did continue to see playing time, though, as he was used as a blocking tight end in short-yardage situations in the final third of the year.
“Mountaineer Nation,” Moorer tweeted, “It has been an honor and privilege to have spent the last three years as a Mountaineer! I appreciated the opportunity that WVU provided me to become a student-athlete.
“I want to thank Coach [Neal] Brown, Coach [Matt] Moore, the strength staff and academic support for everything they have put into developing me on and off the field.
“To my family and friends who supported me throughout this journey, thank you! To my teammates, I am grateful for everything we’ve shared and experienced together. I wish all you success in your future.
“Last but not least, the fans! You all make the game day experience something truly special and I appreciate the support you have shown me.
“With serious consideration and the support of my family, I have made the decision to pursue a new path with my remaining three years of eligibility and have officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. — Parker Moorer”
With WVU’s entire first-team offensive line still relatively young, Moorer faced a difficult path to return to a starting role at WVU. With the COVID eligibility free year of 2020 for most, left tackle Brandon Yates is a redshirt freshman, left guard James Gmiter is a sophomore, center Zach Frazier is a freshman, right guard Doug Nester is a sophomore and right tackle Milum is a freshman.
Cowan, the former five-star prospect from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, endured a series of injuries and disciplinary issues since transferring to West Virginia from Alabama in 2018. He was used mainly on special teams in 2017 while a true freshman with the Crimson Tide, but then an off-field incident resulted in his departure from Alabama. He landed at WVU but had to sit out 2018 per NCAA transfer rules at the time.
Once he became eligible at West Virginia, Cowan played in 16 games for the Mountaineers in the next three seasons, starting seven of those, including three starts in 2020 and four in 2021. He finished his time at WVU a total of 23 career tackles and two sacks.
Unfortunately, he’ll likely be remembered by most for his final play in a blue-and-gold uniform, which was an egregious roughing-the-passer penalty at Kansas State that negated an interception in what turned out to be a 34-17 Wildcat victory in Manhattan, Kansas.
Cowan would not play another snap for West Virginia after that, and now his time at WVU has come to an end.
“Mountaineer Family,” Cowan tweeted, “I have put a lot of thought into this and I have made the difficult decision to end my journey at WVU and enter the transfer portal.
“I want to thank the staff of [former WVU] Coach [Dana] Holgorsen and Coach Brown for the privilege to showcase my talent and be part of a special program. During my 3 years in Morgantown, I have grown a great deal on and off the field, and will forever be grateful for the maturation everyone helped me achieve.
“To my teammates, my brothers, I’m going to miss you all. It was an honor to share the field with you. But I will always cherish the memories.”
•••
While Moorer and Cowan are now looking for new homes, a former Mountaineer head coach has found one.
Rich Rodriguez was introduced Tuesday afternoon as the head coach at Jacksonville State (Ala.) University, which is an FCS program but is in the process of transitioning to the FBS level, where it will join Conference USA in 2023.