MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia is the latest stop for Cortez Braham in his path for a better future.
And while the Mountaineers are helping him do that, the wide receiver is hoping to help the Mountaineers this fall.
Braham is expected to be a big contributor in WVU’s offense in the upcoming season -- his second with the program -- after seeing limited action last year with the Mountaineers.
“It means a lot to me, really,” Braham said after a practice this spring. “From last year not really getting to go out there and help the team contribute to win -- this year I really want to be one of the big factors for us to win, go out there and make plays and just be one of the best receivers out there in the country.”
The 6-foot-2, 201-pound senior was born in Baltimore and lived there through his middle school days, but his parents decided to send him to South Carolina to live with his grandparents because they thought it would be safer and a better place to bring him up.
“I’ve seen a lot,” Braham said. “Actually, that riot that happened, I lived down the street from that riot that happened in Baltimore. I actually lived down the street from that. It was real crazy out there. It was an eye-opener. It taught me a lot. I didn’t really want to be one of them kids that falls into the street and stuff like that. I wanted to take my own route and play football, really, so that’s what I did.”
So he went to South Carolina, where he played for Dustin Curtis at Westwood High and finished his career with 1,370 yards and 17 touchdowns on 79 catches in his career, including 46 receptions for 750 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. He was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports, and was considered the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 8 player in South Carolina, as well as the No. 28 receiver nationally by 247Sports.
But he found trouble there and ended up having to take the community college route, before making his way up to the Power Five level.
“I went there and got in a little altercation with my teammate, which got me expelled from school,” Braham said. “I went to an alternative school, lost all my offers. I went from the alternative school to Hutchinson, and I’ve been out there for three years and now I’m here.”
He went to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, and in his first year in 2019 grabbed 16 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He ranked fifth nationally in 2020 with five touchdown catches, and finished the year with 429 yards on 19 receptions. In his final season with Hutchinson, he helped the team to a 9-2 record with 32 receptions for 723 yards and 10 touchdowns, again finishing in the top-10 nationally in scores.
In his junior college career, he finished fifth in Hutchinson history for career receptions with 68 and receiving yards with 1,387.
After three years, he was ready for the next step and decided on WVU.
“We had really good coaches there [at Hutchinson]. I feel like my receiving coach really prepared me to come,” Braham said. “Really prepared me film-wise, how to study the DBs, how to study the defense and just come out here and just play ball, really. I feel like my coach, it was just a big factor with the coaches up there at Hutch and they made sure you succeed in life. I feel like that’s what it really was.”
In his first season at WVU, playing behind receivers like Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James and Kaden Prather, he saw action in 11 games with two starts. He was the team’s fifth-leading receiver with 147 yards on 14 receptions.
“JuCo and D1 level, it’s different. It’s different,” Braham said. “Just because the players, the game speed and everything like that. It’s way different. I just feel like if you bank on your technique and just go out there and win one-on-one matches all the time, I feel like you’ll be successful in the Big 12. It was a real big shock. Real big shock.”
The top four receivers from a year ago -- Ford-Wheaton, James, Prather and Reese Smith -- are now gone from the program, leaving shoes to fill. North Carolina State transfer Devin Carter is likely to be the top target this fall, but Braham is expected by the coaching staff to be in contention for a starting spot and to be one of the team’s leading receivers.
He showed flashes of his potential during WVU’s Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium on April 22, but also showed some negatives. He had one 40-yard touchdown reception from Garrett Greene, but was targeted four times in the exhibition.
“I thought today for him was a little bit good and bad,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said after the game. “He had the touchdown where he caught the glance route and ran away from the defender, which shows -- that’s something he’s worked on. He’s gotten faster -- considerably faster -- since he got here. Then he faded away from a go-ball. I couldn’t remember if it was Garrett or Nicco [Marchiol] that threw the go to him down on the home sideline. It would’ve been about a 45-, 50-yard play and he kind of let Montre [Miller] get into him and move him off his line there late.
“But I’m pleased with his progress. I think that both he and -- Devin has been our leading guy in each of the practices -- and Cortez is a guy that’s really growing and has potential to be a starter for sure.”
It’s been a long, winding path to WVU for Braham, but he’s now using what he learned from his past experiences to make for a better future.
“What I learned from it really is just maturing," Braham said. " ... I feel like I got better at really being with myself, within myself and my inner self and just really not trying to be one of them bad kids like I always was when I was growing up. I tried to go ahead and change my life around, try to be a good kid.”