WVU's Lee Kpogba (right) wraps up Texas Tech's Sa'Rodorick Thompson during the Red Raiders' 48-10 win over the Mountaineers Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

LUBBOCK, Texas — Behren Morton threw two touchdown passes, Tahj Brooks ran for two scores and Texas Tech used a fast start to beat West Virginia 48-10 on Saturday.

Coming off a bye week and playing in Lubbock for the first time in nearly a month, the Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) scored 17 points off of turnovers, broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 at home.