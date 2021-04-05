Repeatedly through spring practices thus far, West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown has said that additional players will be found to help bolster positions on the Mountaineer defense, primarily defensive back and linebacker.
Whether that comes through the NCAA transfer portal or late recruiting additions and when those players arrive in Morgantown will all be determined, and likely sooner rather than later.
But for the time being, WVU’s defense — one that found itself among the nation’s elite last season — is hard at work, trying to build on a breakthrough season with a shuffled coaching staff, some key returners and some holes to fill.
Jordan Lesley dropped the “co” from his defensive coordinator title this season and is now the unquestioned and only man in charge after Jahmile Addae accepted a job at Georgia. Lesley also dropped “defensive line coach” from his title, clearing himself to focus only on engineering the entire defense.
Enter AJ Jackson, one of two coaching additions on the defensive side of the ball along with ShaDon Brown, who will handle defensive backs. Both coaches bring extensive experience at multiple levels and with multiple schools along with them, and while spring practice is a time of learning, part of that on the defensive side is about building chemistry, familiarity and comaraderie between staff and personnel.
So far, Lesley has been pleased with what he’s seen on that front.
“You really hope [it takes] no more than a day to be honest with you,” Lesley said on a Zoom press conference last week. “Because you’re able to get around the guys in the weight room and the cafeteria — before they ever get on the field, they get a chance to get to know them. The quicker they’re able to do that then the easier that transition is. I think for me, going back to the hiring process was getting the right fits, getting the right people that Coach [Neal] Brown and myself felt that those were able to be pretty seamless transitions and it is. AJ and ShaDon have been great, the kids have responded to them well so it really hasn’t taken that long.”
Sixth-year safety Alonzo Addae concurred.
“Coach Jackson and Coach [ShaDon] Brown are both great coaches, excited to have them as part of the staff,” Addae said. “They bring knowledge to the game with the places they’ve been. I wouldn’t say too much has changed, I would just say we’re looking to build off of last year and keep the energy going — keep everybody excited and continue to build off what we had.”
What the Mountaineers had was one of the stingiest defenses in America. WVU finished fourth in the country in total defense, allowing just 291.4 yards per game, and was tops nationally against the pass at 159.6 yards per contest. That’s no small feat in the Big 12 Conference.
But several key pieces are now gone from that defense, including a couple of unexpected departures.
Mike linebacker Tony Fields and All-American defensive tackle/nose guard Darius Stills are both off to pursue the NFL draft. Linebacker Dylan Tonkery also moved on after the season ended.
Those three departures were relatively expected. But then came news of the transfer of cornerback Dreshun Miller, who has since landed at Auburn, and then, at the beginning of spring practice, third-team All-American spear Tykee Smith announced that he too was leaving. Smith announced that he has now joined Jahmile Addae at Georgia in a social media statement on Sunday.
Alonzo Addae and Sean Mahone each took the NCAA’s offered extra year of eligibility. With Nicktroy Fortune and the return of Kerry Martin Jr., who sat out last year due to COVID-19 concerns, there’s still plenty of experience in the WVU defensive backfield.
The same could be said up front where Dante Stills, Jeffery Porter, Akheem Mesidor, VanDarius Cowan, Jared Bartlett and Jordan Jefferson all bring back varying amounts of playing experience.
But since the beginning of spring, positional versatility has been the top talking point. Nowhere may that be more important than the thin groups at the front and back of West Virginia’s defense.
“I think it’s going well,” Lesley said. “There’s really two places where it really sticks out and I think you really need it, that’s up front on the defensive line and that includes the bandits and then in the secondary, especially at safety, and I’m counting that spear at safety too. We’re able to rotate those guys. The techniques are very similar. Schematically, it’s more different at spear and safety than if you’re comparing nose guard and defensive tackle.
“We’re honestly trying to play with two D-tackles, there’s no traditional nose guard, which is no different than what we’ve been doing. That’s the way we played Darius too. So, having multiple guys play both those positions and in the secondary, particularly at safety as well.
“I think it’s gone well. I think it’s going well and I think the guys are enjoying it. It only helps those guys, especially down the road when they get to the next part of their career and into the NFL. ‘Versatility’ is a word you always hear on draft day.”
It’s also a word you are hearing throughout the spring in Morgantown.