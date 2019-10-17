Coaching defense in the Big 12, especially against Oklahoma, has been described in the past as being like trying to take a drink from a fire hose.
This week, it’s WVU defensive coordinator Vic Koenning’s turn with the hose.
West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) visits No. 5 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) on Saturday at noon on the FOX national broadcast facing the task of slowing down a Sooner offense that has put up statistics this season that make video game numbers look modest.
So far this season, OU ranks first nationally in total offense (621.7 yards per game), third is scoring offense (50.2 points per game), fifth in passing offense (335.5 yards per game) and fifth in rushing offense (286.3 yards per game).
“Sometimes you can skew stats,” Koenning said. “I was hoping that was it, but when I watched the film –- that’s not the case. It’s going to be a great challenge. We’re going to have to tackle better than we’ve ever tackled. Our angles are going to have to change, because they will change angles on you extremely rapidly.”
Koenning joked about an unorthodox plan he may deploy Saturday to slow down the Sooners.
“We may have to try to sneak 12 or 13 guys out there,” Koenning said. “I don’t know if we’d get away with it, but I’ve thought about that.”
Also on Koenning’s mind this week are all the stars Oklahoma plays on offense. It all starts with Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts — another legitimate Heisman Trophy contender for the Sooners after OU quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won the award each of the last two seasons.
“They have a very complicated offense — lots and lots and lots and lots of formations and motions and shifts,” Koenning explained. “I’m not saying more than the group last week [against Iowa State] but it’s comparable. [Hurts is] able to manipulate that offense very well. I’ve not seen anything we can take advantage of.”
Hurts’ top targets are receivers CeeDee Lamb (28 receptions for 610 yards and 10 touchdowns) and Charleston Rambo (17 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns). Lamb is coming off a big game against rival Texas where he led the Sooners with 10 catches for 171 yards and three highlight-reel touchdowns.
First-year WVU coach Neal Brown said Lamb is playing as well as any receiver in the country right now, and Koenning noted nobody has had an answer for Lamb.
“That is going to be an issue for NFL teams after this year or whenever he goes out,” Koenning said of Lamb. “He’s a really good player. I don’t know of anybody that has had a handle for him. I noticed that Texas’ guys didn’t have a handle for that, and I’m not sure who does.”
The Sooners are no slouches when it comes to running the ball, either. Hurts leads OU with 74 carries for 630 yards and eight touchdowns while Oklahoma also finds carries for running backs Rhamondre Stevens (356 yards, five touchdowns), Trey Sermon (345 yards, four touchdowns) and Kennedy Brooks (311 yards, one touchdown).
On its best day at full strength, defending this Oklahoma team would be a tough ask of WVU. These Mountaineers are not, however, at full strength. Senior cornerback Keith Washington missed last week’s loss to Iowa State with a muscle injury that limited his ability to run and remains questionable against OU. Hakeem Bailey, a senior cornerback who starts opposite Washington, was ejected for targeting in the second half against Iowa State and will be forced to miss the first two quarters this week. Alabama transfer VanDarius Cowan, who had started to settle in as a steady presence at WVU’s bandit position after missing the first four games due to suspension, will have knee surgery next week and will miss the rest of the season.
“They don’t give ribbons for participation to coaches,” Koenning said. “You win or you lose, and at the end of the year, they count up the W’s and L’s. They don’t care how many freshmen you’re playing or how much of this or how much of that. Nobody really cares. We’re going to do the best we can, obviously, but there’s really no ‘best you can.’ Either you do or you don’t.”