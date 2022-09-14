Facing the media, trying to explain what went wrong was a place WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley was hardly used to.
After all, so many times in losses in past years, it was the Mountaineer offense that couldn’t hold up its end of the bargain.
But that certainly wasn’t the case in Saturday’s 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas, and it was a bit of a head-scratcher after the Mountaineers played reasonably well — a couple of coverage busts notwithstanding — in a season-opening 38-31 loss Sept. 1 at Pitt.
“The first thing, obviously, we didn’t play very well,” Lesley said. “The most we got of one formation from them is four times in the game and that’s a credit to them, that’s a good offense. You’re trying to adjust that at the same time with guys and they know where you’re weak. That’s on me. I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to be a better coach.”
Lesley explained that the absence of senior cornerback Charles Woods and of transfer corner Wesley McCormick, the latter of whom missed only the first half, exposed the Mountaineers somewhat and limited what WVU could do. With Woods out again and defensive back Aubrey Burks questionable, WVU could be shorthanded again when FCS opponent Towson comes calling at 1 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.
WVU head coach Neal Brown said playing time would be examined. Bluefield product Sean Martin would be the beneficiary of that along the offensive line, but true freshmen like defensive backs Mumu Bin-Wahad and Jacoby Spells likely would get opportunities as well.
“Some of those young guys that are talented, they deserve an opportunity to play,” Brown said. “When you have a performance like that, you want to evaluate it in all phases, which we have, and we have a good plan, in my opinion, to get better.
“We’re going to get them ready; they need to play. Mumu is going to play more at safety than corner, Jacoby is going to play at corner, but we’re going to get those guys ready to play.”
Lesley added that it would be on him and the rest of the defensive staff to make sure the youngsters are in a place to succeed.
“We’ve got to get them in the right positions,” Lesley said. “We can move those guys around and see if we can get them in a position to help us.”
To hear both Brown and Lesley tell it, positioning was a large part of the problem on Saturday night as the Jayhawks piled up 419 total yards, 200 of which came on the ground. Some of it allowed for big running lanes and some of it, which included playing the wrong side of releasing tight ends and receivers, led to touchdown passes.
While Lesley gave credit to Kansas and coach Lance Leipold’s scheme, he also took responsibility for the poor performance.
“They showed five to six plays total the week before and you do have a little foresight into what you may get, but you don’t try to go too far where you’re chasing ghosts,” Lesley said. “But that’s what we had to go off of. Normally, once you get something in the first quarter, that’s what you get the entire game and it continued throughout the game. Formations, play sets, things we didn’t adjust to very well — and by ‘we,’ I mean me.”
“It’s a whole lot of small things that led to a poor performance,” Brown summarized. “What we’ve got to do is go back and work on getting aligned first and foremost. And then we’ve got to work on our one-on-one tackling, which is something we did work on last week but it didn’t get improved.”
Luckily for Brown, Lesley and the Mountaineers, WVU should get plenty of opportunities to shore up tackling on Saturday, facing a Tigers team averaging more rushing yards (193) than passing yards (191) over a 2-0 start, with wins over Bucknell (14-13 in overtime) and Morgan State (29-21).
“There’s only one way to get it fixed and there’s only one group of people that’s going to fix it,” Brown said. “The only people that are going to fix it are inside this building and the only way it gets fixed is through work. Nobody feels sorry for us, we don’t feel sorry for ourselves — we’re not throwing in the towel, we’re going back to work. It’s about learning from your failures.”