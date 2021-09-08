The West Virginia defense may not have come under as much fire as the offense in the days following the Mountaineers’ 30-24 loss at Maryland on Saturday, but after film study, there was still plenty left to be desired from the WVU defensive coaching staff.
Many of the shortcomings were exposed in the first quarter as Maryland scored on its first three drives, piling up 17 points in the opening period. The defense also allowed two game-clinching first downs in the final minutes as WVU wasn’t able to get its offense back on the field after a Casey Legg field goal brought the team to back within six points late in the game.
As the team prepares to host Long Island in the home opener at 5 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, coaches are pointing to plenty of issues that need ironed out.
“We obviously didn’t start well -- we weren’t ready to go, that’s 100% on me,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “I knew we would be adjusting as we go, I didn’t know [Maryland] would go that fast, but it is what it is. After that, what really got us was the blown coverages, the communication issues and that tempo getting going downhill so fast -- and the missed tackles. That was the disappointment for me, and we worked that a lot.”
Those communication issues directly led to the blown coverages, and those lapses allowed two big Maryland plays, including a 66-yard touchdown pass from Taulia Tagovailoa to Dontay Demus in the first half and a game-clinching 60-yard strike from Tagovailoa to Rakim Jarrett in the fourth quarter.
Tagovailoa’s 332 passing yards represented a total that was over 172 more than average the Mountaineers allowed last season (159.6 per game) when they ranked first in the country in passing defense.
Coming into the season, WVU had to replace five starters on defense, including consensus All-American Darius Stills, leading tackler Tony Fields and third-team All-American spear Tykee Smith. Add in cornerback Dreshun Miller, who transferred to Auburn, and the Mountaineers lost pivotal players at all three levels of the defense including two in the secondary.
So, while Saturday’s miscues could be expected with young players like cornerback Daryl Porter thrust into a starting role, they were extremely detrimental and, obviously, need to be cleaned up.
“That’s something that’s going to happen on the road more than it happens at home,” Lesley said. “That’s one of those things that obviously there’s no excuse for, but things you have to overcommunicate on defense and when people attack you the way people attack us -- and just offense in general where you’re getting the same plays in a lot of different formations, the same looks, same sets of plays with RPOs [run-pass options] -- you have to overcommunicate and we’ve harped on that with our guys from the jump.
"We’ve done a pretty good job of it through fall camp and there were a lot of things that showed up that hadn’t showed up, but they did and we’ve got to fix them.”
Having said all of that, there were certainly bright spots as well. The Mountaineers combined for nine tackles for loss, with safety Sean Mahone (11) and linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (10) each finishing with double-digit tackles.
But the performance of interior lineman Akheem Mesidor had WVU coaches raving on Tuesday. The sophomore, who turned in an outstanding rookie campaign a year ago, came into the season with big expectations and, through one game, lived up to them.
“Akheem Mesidor played like a dude,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “If you want to know how I wished all 22 played, watch how he plays.”
“We’ve got to get 10, 12, 13, 21 other guys playing the way that guy does,” Lesley concurred. “First play of the game, if he don’t make the tackle on a bubble screen to the field away from him -- and he’s the nose guard -- it probably scores. And you don’t have to look any further than that play. Show me another nose guard that’s going to make that play.”
Yet, while there were positives, the Mountaineer defense is in much the same boat as the team’s offense: trying to make whole-scale improvements in practice, refine them against the Sharks on Saturday and get ready in a hurry for back-to-back games against No. 19 Virginia Tech and No. 4 Oklahoma after that.
It’s undoubtedly a tall order, but one that Lesley is confident his guys are ready for.
“I don’t feel any different about that group of guys,” Lesley said. “I’ve been excited about this group, I’m still excited about this group. It’s got to be a learning experience. It’s got to be a humbling experience. We’re not the same group from last year. To think that we are, we’re wrong, we’re not, we have to be who we are. Those guys you saw with mistakes, they’ll be better, we’ll be better as a whole.”