Pittsburgh Slovis Football

Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis will start for No. 17 Pittsburgh when the Panthers open the season Thursday night against West Virginia.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- In winning the ACC and earning a trip to the Peach Bowl last season, Pitt boasted one of the country’s most explosive offenses, stocked with an eventual first-round pick in the NFL Draft (quarterback Kenny Pickett) and the Biletnikoff Award winner (Jordan Addison).

However, both of those players, as well as offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, are gone now. In a way, that makes WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley’s job even more difficult heading into Thursday night's season opener against the Panthers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

