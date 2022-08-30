MORGANTOWN -- In winning the ACC and earning a trip to the Peach Bowl last season, Pitt boasted one of the country’s most explosive offenses, stocked with an eventual first-round pick in the NFL Draft (quarterback Kenny Pickett) and the Biletnikoff Award winner (Jordan Addison).
However, both of those players, as well as offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, are gone now. In a way, that makes WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley’s job even more difficult heading into Thursday night's season opener against the Panthers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Insert Frank Cignetti Jr. as Pitt’s new offensive coordinator, USC transfer Kedon Slovis as the team’s new quarterback and Akron transfer Konata Mumpfield as one of the Panthers’ main weapons at receiver and obviously it’s a brand-new unit with plenty of talent and no track record together.
That has sent Lesley and the Mountaineer defensive staff in several different directions when it comes to film. This is Cignetti’s third stop at Pitt in a coaching career that will enter its 33rd year this season and has included stops at six different colleges and six NFL teams. Combine that with Slovis’ USC tape and Mumpfield’s season at Akron last year and there’s a long film trail for Lesley to follow.
Yet Lesley said that’s a dangerous proposition.
“All you’re watching is a skill set -- where they’re good, where they’re bad,” Lesley said. “Slovis is extremely accurate, throws a great deep ball, Mumpfield is a great route runner. That’s what you know.
“You go back and try to get as much as you can but you’ve got to be careful how far down that rabbit hole you go. If you take the rivalry part out of it, it’s still game one and it’s still somebody we have very limited spring-game information on. So, you’ve just kind of got to worry about us.
"We have things we feel we need to be good at, things we are defensively, and we’re going to go in with that and see how it goes. I’m sure there’s some things on me just like any coordinator, they have tendencies, so you kind of have an idea on those. But you’ve got to be careful too. You can start chasing ghosts.”
What the Mountaineers will likely be chasing, if Cignetti’s philosophies and pledges for better balance come to fruition, are Pitt ball-carriers. In terms of attempts, the Panthers were more balanced than most probably realize in 2021, attempting 544 passes and running the ball 525 times.
But in terms of production, it was over 2-to-1 through the air with 4,723 passing yards and 2,089 rushing yards. All told, Pitt ranked 77th nationally in rushing (149.2 yards per game) and eighth in passing (337.4 yards per game).
The Panthers would certainly seem to have the pieces to be an even better rushing attack. The team’s three leading rushers from a year ago -- Israel Abanikanda (651 yards, seven touchdowns), Vincent Davis (593 yards, four touchdowns) and Rodney Hammond Jr. (504 yards, four scores) -- are all back. Up front, all five starting offensive linemen -- Carter Warren (left tackle), Marcus Minor (left guard), Owen Drexel (center), Jake Kradel (right guard) and Gabe Huoy (right tackle) -- are fifth- or sixth-year seniors.
That presents quite a challenge for what’s considered by most to be the strongest, deepest part of WVU’s team -- the defensive line. Whether the Mountaineers are trying to get Pitt ball-carriers to the ground or chasing Slovis around, the WVU front knows its success is paramount to the team’s success.
“They’re definitely a good group, a veteran group and I respect them a lot, but at the same time I can’t think about that, I’m not worried about how many years because this is my fifth year also,” WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills said. “They work good together, they communicate very well and they’re big. Just got to go out there, play hard, do whatever I need to do to make plays and help this team win.”
More than anything, Lesley preached the ability to adjust and balancing trying to dictate and being reactionary. Whether it’s a more focused Pitt run game, an abundance of pro sets or some other wrinkle Cignetti may or may not have shown in his long career, Lesley said he, his staff and his team will have to be ready.
“A lot of it is the flow of the game, especially game one you’ve just got to see where it’s going to go and what their plan is and so how you adjust yours,” Lesley said. “Is it a tempo game? Is it a slow-down game? And all of those we’re not going to know until after kickoff.
“I think everybody is probably going to have their surprises and their wrinkles and we just have to be ready for it.”