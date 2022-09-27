When it comes to what makes it so difficult to prepare for the Texas offense, West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said one could simply pick a number from zero through 10.
He was referring to jersey numbers.
“Skill-wise, they’re as good as anybody, in my opinion,” Lesley said. “I think [Bijan Robinson] is probably, if not the best, then one of the best running backs in the country, and I think [Xavier Worthy] is one of the best deep-ball threats in the country. The kid can fly.”
Certainly, the Longhorns (2-2 overall, 0-1 Big 12 Conference) present plenty of challenges. But just who plays and who doesn’t remains a bit of a mystery as the Mountaineers prepare to invade Austin, Texas on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will air on FS1.
WVU (2-2, 0-1) can expect to get a full diet of Robinson if nothing else and regardless of the team’s health, he was likely to be Lesley’s top priority. The preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year is second in the league in rushing, averaging 103 yards per game and his seven touchdowns on the ground are tops.
And yet to hear WVU head coach Neal Brown describe it, Robinson's statistical exploits only tell a small part of the story.
“They use him as a lead blocker and he does really well, they split him out at wide receiver in different empty [backfield] things and you can tell he takes coaching and runs the routes the way true wide receivers have and he doesn’t give up on runs,” Brown said. “He’s a good inside runner, good outside runner, has the speed to hit a home run and the power to run inside, he can pick up the blitz in pass protection and he can be a lead blocker and he’s a great pass receiver whether he’s in the backfield or outside. That’s a five-tool running back, right? I think the kid’s special.”
Who exactly will hand Robinson the ball? Well, that remains a bit of a mystery. Starter Quinn Ewers was injured in the first half of the team’s 20-19 loss to No. 2 Alabama in the second game of the year. Though Ewers dressed in last week’s 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, he did not play and his status is unknown entering Saturday’s contest.
Backup Hudson Card has played admirably, throwing for 620 yards and three touchdowns this season. He also played in last year’s matchup between the teams, throwing for 123 yards and a score on 10-of-16 passing.
Brown praised both Ewers and Card on Tuesday, adding that he expects high-level quarterback play no matter which of the two take the field. He also said the similarities between the two should help the Mountaineers be prepared either way.
“Both guys are similar,” Brown observed. “Obviously, I don’t coach them every day -- I’ve seen their recruiting film and seen them when they’ve played.
“There’s probably more similarities between those two than differences. It’s not like if you have a real runner and a real thrower and there’s a stark difference. How we prepare is not going to be much different depending on who plays.”
Worthy, a freshman All-American last season, is also questionable heading into Saturday after hurting his leg against the Red Raiders. Junior Jordan Whittington leads the team in receptions with 18 for 199 yards. Robinson is next with 154 yards through the air with tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders adding 134 yards and a score.
If there is a common thread between all of the weapons, speed seems to be it, and even though West Virginia’s defense turned in a dominant performance in last week’s 33-10 win at Virginia Tech, Lesley and Brown agree that this week’s assignment is a different animal all together -- no matter which Longhorns suit up.
“Speed is speed,” Lesley said. “I always say it in recruiting, size versus speed, you can’t hit what you can’t catch. For Texas in particular, it’s the ability to create space with the speed. That’s what gives you the issue. If you’ve got space and speed then that’s where it’s problematic. If you can eliminate a little bit of the space, that’s really all you can do.
“The issue is you can only hold so many people in check. You have to try and decide what’s the best plan to win the game.”