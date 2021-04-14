Despite losing consensus All-American and NFL draft prospect Darius Stills from its defensive line, West Virginia’s search for an ever-improving pass rush continues during spring practices.
It’s as important an aspect as any in today’s game, especially against notoriously wide-open offenses of the Big 12 Conference.
While Stills’ departure certainly hurts, the Mountaineers bring back plenty of experienced bodies up front and even more sporting plenty of potential, all within a defensive scheme that is constantly adjusting and adapting to needs and personnel.
In the offseason, Jordan Lesley was promoted from WVU’s co-defensive coordinator to full-time and solo coordinator, leaving his post as defensive line coach behind. Enter AJ Jackson, who spent last season as the defensive line coach at Old Dominion.
WVU head coach Neal Brown believes Jackson has added to the effort along the defensive front, and that freeing up Lesley to focus on the defense as a whole will also be an advantage. Yet for all three coaches, continuing to find new and better ways to pressure opposing quarterbacks remains paramount.
“I really believe Coach Jackson will help in that,” Brown said. “We have made some improvements.
“We do work it a bunch. It’s hard because we haven’t had a quarterback [practicing] live. They think every time that they show any kind of color, that’s a sack, so they get frustrated with me because I’m not blowing it every time. But they’re not actually tackling the quarterback and so it’s not 100%, but I do feel like we’re making progress.”
Like all coaches, Brown’s ultimate goal for the team’s pass rush is to be able to get to the quarterback without having to dedicate extra defenders via the blitz. It remains a priority and an aspect that is being worked on every day.
“That’s something from a defensive standpoint, going into the spring we wanted to say, ‘Hey, after the spring game, we wanted to make strides pass rushing out of our base three- and four-man fronts without having to blitz,’” Brown said. “We wanted to get better in one-on-one pass situations and I’m pleased with where we’re at.”
However, a team is only as good at one-on-one battles as the players that are in them, and WVU returns some key players along the front. Akheem Mesidor led the team in sacks as a freshman last season with five and added 32 total tackles. Jeffrey Pooler, who took advantage of the NCAA’s offer of a year of extra eligibility to all fall athletes, is back as a second-year senior after recording three sacks and 23 tackles.
In the middle of it all will likely be Dante Stills, who steps out from his brother’s shadow for his own senior season this year. He led the team with 10.5 tackles for loss last season and had two sacks.
“I think that’s the biggest step Dante can make is really being a consistent pass rusher,” Brown said. “It’s more fundamental than anything with him.”
While those three figure to factor heavily into the team’s three down linemen, the bandit position offers even more possibility in rushing the passer. A combination between a defensive end and an outside/rush linebacker, the bandit position is one that originated from former defensive coordinator Vic Koenning’s days at Troy, long before Brown was the head coach there.
“He had DeMarcus Ware and he really created the position around that body type,” Brown said. “The way I understand it, he was in the 190s [in terms of weight] and just continued to progress, and when Vic got him toward the end of his career [he] used him as far as moving him around and stood him up because he felt like he saw better and his ball get-off was better standing up and he was able to disguise him to get him into better matchups.”
Listed at bandit are both Jared Bartlett and VanDarius Cowan, both of whom should be firmly in the pass-rush rotation as well. Bartlett had 3.5 sacks last season and Cowan added two in just four games while spending a significant part of the season dealing with injury.
Bartlett (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) and Cowan (6-4, 245) as well as Eddie Watkins (6-3, 238), who is also listed at bandit, bring unique skill sets and body types. And that’s what Brown, Jackson and Lesley are trying to figure out now — just how will the ever-morphing bandit position change to the players on the roster.
“So now we’re trying to figure out what the strengths of VanDarius and Bartlett are, and they’re both different players,” Brown said. “They play the box a little better, and then we’re working this spring on spending a lot of time on them as edge rushers. And then we signed someone in last year’s class, Ja’Corey Hammett, we think is a stand-up rusher. Eddie Watkins is more of a rusher, he’s learning to play the game at this level.
“But a lot of it is we can form the scheme and what we’re asking the bandit to do and it really depends on that.”