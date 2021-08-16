Since AJ Jackson was officially named to the West Virginia football coaching staff in January, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind in terms of familiarizing himself with a new defensive scheme and a group of defensive linemen, all of whom are now under his tutelage as the team’s defensive line coach.
Jackson took over the position after Jordan Lesley vacated it to become the team’s defensive coordinator this season.
But in answering directly to Lesley, Jackson has someone who is keenly familiar with the players in the defensive line room, something Jackson said has been very advantageous.
“It’s still a work in progress, but I think I have a good idea of what buttons to press,” Jackson said Monday. “The good thing is Coach Lesley was here with these guys and is now the coordinator, so I have someone to rely on that knows the kids and recruited a lot of them, so I don’t go into situations unknown.”
It’s certainly a group with a good mix of experience and youth, size and quickness, and it’s one upon which the Mountaineers will rely heavily as they attempt to follow up a breakout season defensively in 2021, when WVU finished fourth in the country in yards allowed per game (291.4).
Despite that showing, WVU was just sixth in the Big 12 in sacks (22) and seventh in tackles for loss (65), both of which are numbers all involved would like to see improve.
Any talk of the defensive line seems to fall on one of two guys — senior Dante Stills and sophomore Akheem Mesidor — and with good reason. The pair combined for 17 of the aforementioned tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2020, and both have drawn rave reviews from Mountaineer coaches since the spring, particularly head coach Neal Brown.
On Monday, it was Jackson’s turn to dish a little bit on his pair of returning starters up front, starting with Mesidor, who is just beginning to tap into a potential that he refused to put a cap on.
“I think he’s going to be really, really damn good,” Jackson said. “I don’t know what the end goal of that is or what that means, but I can see that guy playing on Sundays.”
It will be a bit of a transition year for Mesidor (6-foot-2, 272 pounds), who will make a shift to play nose tackle after consensus All-America selection Darius Stills departed for the NFL. Along with that has come challenges, but after grinding through the spring and summer, Jackson said Mesidor has become more comfortable being the man in the middle.
“Mentally he accepts the challenge,” Jackson said. “The biggest thing for him is understanding the blocks are on you a lot sooner when you’re that close to the ball and, obviously, you’re more inclined to get double-teamed.
“He’s accepted it well. It was a little more of a shock to him going through the spring, but he’s fine now. He’s doing a good job.”
With the positional change, Mesidor is more flexible to play across the defensive front, as is Dante Stills, who Jackson said has taken on the responsibilities of a leader while continuing to improve individually.
“He’s in a great space,” Jackson said. “He’s matured a lot, worked on his body, he’s able to do a lot more on the defense — I think he can line up at any position [on the defensive line] and play for us right now. He really thrust himself into being a leader, teaching these young guys — he’s spent a lot of time teaching me the defense as well. So, I like where he’s at.”
Beyond Mesidor and Stills, the picture gets a bit murkier, with plenty of contenders trying to fill out the rest of the depth chart.
Junior Taijh Austin is listed as the starter at defensive end, with plenty of competition at that spot from redshirt freshmen Lanell Carr and Taurus Simmons. Carr is also getting work at bandit and has been called the team’s best natural pass rusher by Brown on multiple occasions so far this preseason.
As of now, redshirt sophomores Jalen Thornton and Jordan Jefferson are listed as the backups for Stills and Mesidor, respectively, with former Bluefield standout Sean Martin still fighting for snaps as well.
One of the more intriguing players on the roster is one of its newest and most imposing: 6-7, 305-pound Darel Middleton, a senior transfer from Tennessee.
Athletically, Middleton looks every bit the part a run-stopper and physical presence up front and could provide crucial depth or take over the middle, freeing Mesidor to rush the passer more from the outside.
“Obviously an athletic talent, and his size — I love when guys tower over me, I love being the smallest guy in the room,” Jackson said. “He’s still a work in progress. Big guys like that aren’t known for wanting to run on their own, so that’s been a constant battle, but [strength and conditioning] Coach [Mike] Joseph and his staff have done a good job with him and he’s also embraced the fact that he needs to be in shape to play well.”
If Jackson scrambled to get acquainted with the players already in Morgantown, he had to take even further efforts to get to know Middleton. He even sacrificed beach time to do so.
“It was a lot of phone calls over my vacation and trying to learn each other over the phone,” Jackson said. “It was during the dead period, so we couldn’t have them come up and do an official [visit] or anything like that, so we spent a lot of time on FaceTime while I was on the beach.”