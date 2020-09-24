West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown knows the importance of winning the battle up front, especially defensively, against an Oklahoma State offense that boasts game-breaking weapons across the field.
“That’s going to be as important a matchup as there is in the game, is our D-line versus their O-line,” Brown said Tuesday.
On paper, that would seem like good news for West Virginia. After all, the Cowboys lost two offensive linemen to transfer over the offseason, two more to graduation, another to retirement and had two injured in the team’s opening 16-7 win over Tulsa on Saturday in Cole Birmingham and Hunter Anthony. Neither player’s status entering Saturday’s home tilt against the Mountaineers is known.
The game, which will serve as the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. in Stillwater, Oklahoma and will be aired on ABC.
And then there’s WVU’s defensive line, led by nose tackle Darius Stills, who was named the Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Stills and his brother Dante combined for 14 sacks and 26 tackles for loss a year ago. Senior defensive end Jeffery Pooler Jr. added another 51/2 tackles for loss and 21/2 sacks and all three are healthy and ready to go on Saturday.
So clearly, it’s advantage Mountaineers right? The WVU coaching staff doesn’t necessarily see it that way.
First, even with the struggles and shuffling of Oklahoma State’s offensive line in the team’s win over the Golden Hurricane, there’s a consensus among West Virginia coaches that the Cowboys will make strides up front, no matter who is in the lineup.
“I think that group that we’re about to play is probably going to be much improved,” WVU co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Jordan Lesley said. “It’s probably just getting back. Normally, we’d be at game three or four now. As far as just the timing of what kids are used to in mid-September to late-September. And I really thought Tulsa, more than anything, they played hard, they really did. But I expect that group to be night-and-day different than what we saw on Saturday.”
Even with new guys coming in and out and changing positions, there are still a couple of cornerstones for Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy to rely on, particularly Teven Jenkins, a senior who earned a first-team spot on the preseason All-Big 12 team as well. Josh Sills, a former WVU transfer who started for two seasons with the Mountaineers, is also a senior with plenty of starting experience, which should help anchor the Cowboys up front.
And then there’s the case of West Virginia’s defensive line that has been touted throughout the offseason but wasn’t necessarily dominant in the Mountaineers’ 56-10 win over Easter Kentucky two weeks ago.
“I thought our young guys played well against Eastern Kentucky. I think our veterans can play better,” Brown said of the defensive line. “Darius and Dante and Jeff Pooler, I think they can play better and I think they will play better.”
“Like coach said, it was OK,” Pooler concurred. “It wasn’t what we hold ourselves to a standard of. We didn’t produce as much as we should have, things like that.”
The Mountaineers recorded four sacks against the Colonels, but none came from the starting three down linemen, who combined for four tackles, albeit in limited playing time in a game controlled largely by WVU’s offense. The Colonels only recorded 49 offensive snaps.
“I take every first game with a grain of salt,” Lesley said. “I think a little bit of that is just some jitters. I think a little bit of that is that we’ve got some guys, especially Darius and Dante, that are going to get people’s attention and so the guys around them have to do more to buffer that a little bit and those guys have to figure out how to deal with the attention that they’re going to get. That’s part of being a good player.”
With both sides looking for improvement between game one and game two, which team makes the most significant strides will go a long way in determining who starts league play in the win column.
As for the WVU side, the six sacks allowed by the Cowboys’ offensive line last week is a tough number to ignore and it has the Mountaineers licking their chops a bit heading into Saturday.
“It just gets you hyped and gets your blood boiling,” Pooler said. “Last [game] we didn’t produce as much, so it’s a big challenge this week. We know they’re not going to be the same team that lined up last weekend, it was their first game as well. But still, it’s a big challenge for our defensive line and we’re coming for it.”