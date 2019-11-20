The guys in the trenches often don’t get enough love when it comes to attention from football fans, but for Colton McKivitz and Reese Donahue, this Saturday will be all about love.
The West Virginia University football team hosts No. 22 Oklahoma State this weekend (noon on ESPN2), and it will be the final game at Milan Puskar Stadium for this Mountaineers senior class. McKivitz, WVU’s standout left guard, and Donahue, a near-constant presence on the West Virginia defensive line in recent seasons, are among that group.
In talking with both prior to their Mountaineer Field finales, it is hard not to notice the love they have for a place built through the years. Both McKivitz, an Ohio native, and Donahue, a West Virginia native and former standout and Cabell Midland High, have been around the WVU program through good and bad with highs and lows and coaching changes, but both have made memories to last a lifetime while also playing a lot of football for the Mountaineers.
“There are always emotions with football, whether it’s good, bad or whatever, there are emotions,” McKivitiz said. “Every game is special, but obviously this one is going to be a little more — just the meaning behind it of having five years here and how fast it has gone. It’s going to mean a little more, a little extra. I’m sure the parents will be a little more emotional than me during the game, but I’m sure after I’ll feel a little ... I mean, it’s the last one.”
Donahue has always worn his love for WVU on his sleeve. He grew up a Mountaineer fan and developed into one of the most dominant high school defensive linemen in state history before picking West Virginia for college. Once in Morgantown, he slowly saw his playing time start to increase until becoming a mainstay on the WVU defensive line — especially as a senior. After a 2018 home game against Kansas, Donahue proposed to fiancee Sarah Moore, a former West Virginia gymnast, on the field — a moment Donahue said was his top memory from his time as a Mountaineer.
Asked what he second favorite memory was, Donahue went deeper.
“Maybe playing my first time here,” Donahue said. “[It was against] Mizzou in 2016 and running out on to the field for the first time to a sold-out house. That was a good one. Lots of memories on Mountaineer Field. A lot of people, fans at least, they see what happens on game day and the memories you make on game day, but a lot of the memories that surround football aren’t really what happens on the field during those 60 minutes you play. It’s about the grind in the offseason with your brothers and your teammates. So I think the primary portion of my memories are going to be from that.”
West Virginia will attempt to send its seniors out on a positive note this week with an upset of the No. 22 Cowboys, and the Mountaineers probably owe one to OSU after blowing a second-half lead in an important November game last year in Stillwater. That’s just one of several reasons the Mountaineers are excited for this weekend, Donahue said.
“We have a lot to play for,” Donahue said. “Think about it — a chance at a bowl, Senior Night, the way things went down last year with Oklahoma State, sending the seniors out the right way. Why would you not want to play as hard as you can and prepare the best that you can? That’s what? Ten days that we’re guaranteed. After that we’re not guaranteed anything. Why would you not lay it all out on the line?”
McKivitz, a two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 pick who has started double-digit games along the offensive line all four years he has played for West Virginia, added erasing the bad taste from the last time WVU played at home is on their minds as well. Texas Tech pounded the Mountaineers early and built a hefty lead in the first half of a blowout at Milan Puskar Stadium. Making his last memories from Morgantown better than that one is a priority, he said.
“It’ll be cool, but hopefully we show out on them Saturday,” McKivitz said. “The last time we were here, we didn’t do our job. So hopefully on Saturday we’re going to put on a show.
“We weren’t ready to play in that game versus Tech, and they came out and got on us pretty quickly. Oklahoma State is a fast-starting team so we’re going to have to come out ready to play on offense and defense also. Starting fast is going to be the biggest key on Saturday.”