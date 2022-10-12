Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Texas Football

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws under pressure against Texas on  Oct. 1 in Austin, Texas.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — As the football season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as a goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas.

There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.