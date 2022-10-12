MORGANTOWN — As the football season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as a goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas.
There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.
For West Virginia, when it plays at its peak efficiency on offense, its passing game is clicking. One of the items that makes it do so is pinpoint accuracy from quarterback JT Daniels, who has completed more than 60% of his throws in four of WVU's five games heading into Thursday's game against Baylor at 7 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium (TV: FS1).
It's not just the catches, though -- when Daniels puts the ball spot on target, WVU tends to be much more productive in its passing game, as it was against Kansas, Pitt and Virginia Tech. Conversely, when throws are a bit off, as they were against Texas, even though Daniels set a season high with 29 completions, a number of yards were left on the table -- not to mention a few catches that probably should have been made.
That's a good bit of pressure to put on Daniels' shoulders, as well as the offensive line, which has to keep him clean and allow him to step into his throws. If that occurs, West Virginia has a chance to match Baylor's offense and pull the upset.
It should be noted that BU, playing a light box, is very good against the run, but has only 10 sacks this year.
nnn
Baylor (3-2 overall, 1-1 Big 12) is trying to drop WVU (2-3, 0-2) to 0-3 in the Big 12 for the second year in a row. The Bears put the Mountaineers in the basement last year with their 45-20 win in Waco.
While Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika gets a great deal of deserved attention, the Baylor offensive line is somewhat quietly having another excellent year. With two preseason All-Americans (Connor Galvin and Jacob Gall) heading a strong returning roster, BU is grinding out 187.8 yards per contest on the ground, which sets up a passing attack that operates best as an adjunct to its strong running game, completing almost 70% of its 149 attempts so far.
As has often been the case in its history, Baylor doesn't have a feature back. Freshman Richard Reese, with 72 carries and seven TDs, leads a group of five rushers who have at least 18 totes. WVU can't key on who is carrying the ball -- more importantly, it has to diagnose among Baylor's limited number of play selections and get into the right spots to counter them, rather than chasing the ghosts of motion and different alignment.
nnn
One of West Virginia's in-house media staffers made a point of Baylor's propensity to go for a new set of downs on fourth-down situations, but West Virginia is actually more successful on just one fewer try, than BU. The Bears are 10 for 16 on fourth down this year (63%), while WVU is 12 for 15 (80%).
nnn
Former Mountaineer wide receiver Ali Jennings is averaging 137.6 receiving yards per game at Old Dominion, which leads the NCAA. Granted, that isn't against top-tier competition, but might he have been able to help a WVU receiving corps that has again struggled with consistency in getting open and catching the ball?
Jennings had 62 catches for 1,066 yards and five scores in 2021, and already has six TDs and 688 yards in five games this year.
nnn
From 2011 through the end of Sept. 2022, Baylor has more combined wins than any other Division I school in football, and men’s and women’s basketball, and the stats aren't close. The Bears have 56 more wins (724-188) than Notre Dame (668-237). The next closest school in the Big 12? West Virginia, which stands 22nd at 546-326.