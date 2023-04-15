MORGANTOWN -- Both of the quarterbacks competing for West Virginia’s starting job showed flashes of potential Saturday in live reps with one week to go this spring.
Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol had impressive moments in a closed scrimmage at Milan Puskar Stadium, according to coach Neal Brown.
Brown said the Mountaineers went between 40 and 50 total snaps with the first- and second-team players and another 20 with the third-string guys. Greene and Marchiol split reps with the 1s and 2s.
Greene showed off his ability to run -- he rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns on 45 attempts last fall -- as well as throw at times on Saturday, Brown said.
“He had three explosive runs -- one probably 60-plus yards -- and then threw the deep ball really well today -- two that are fresh on my mind on go balls,” Brown said. “Made a couple mistakes on third down. Got to have some situational awareness, got to have some field awareness where he’s at. Took a sack that he probably shouldn’t have, but some explosive plays and scrambled around and did some nice things, too, on some broken plays.”
Marchiol was most impressive to Brown with his decision-making on the field, despite his youth. The lefty played in three games last season as a true freshman.
“Nicco had two nice drives,” Brown said. “What I mean by that is he converted multiple third downs. We forget he’s in his second spring and he’s a redshirt freshman. He’s right in the middle of this thing, but he’s young.
“Today, I just thought he made simple decisions. A lot of times in football it’s not getting yourself beat, and, on those two drives especially early in practice, he just made good decisions. If it was a handoff, he handed it off. Third-down completions, not taking sacks, just did a nice job and showing some maturation there, which is good to see.”
Brown has said since the start of spring practices that the starting job would likely not be decided until the fall.
The fifth-year WVU coach said receiver Cortez Braham made a pair of nice plays and probably led the receivers in the scrimmage. He was also impressed with Kent State transfer Ja’Shaun Poke throughout the last week, after he had been battling a leg injury at times during the spring, and Brown said North Carolina State transfer Devin Carter has been consistent in the early going with his new team.
The Mountaineers have an increased emphasis on using pass-catching tight ends for 2023, and Brown said that in Saturday’s scrimmage Kole Taylor and Will Dixon “both had some nice catches, especially down in the red zone, which is something we need.”
The four running backs returning for WVU -- CJ Donaldson Jr., Jaylen Anderson, Justin Johnson Jr. and Tony Mathis Jr. -- “did some good stuff," Brown said.
Donaldson, who suffered a season-ending injury last fall, went without limitations in the scrimmage, according to Brown, and impressed in some short-yardage situations. Brown said Mathis “may have had his best day of the spring,” and added that Anderson and Johnson “both had some nice runs.”
Defensively, Brown noted growth from defensive linemen Mike Lockhart and Hammond Russell after the scrimmage.
“They’re probably as integral for us as anybody on either side as far as needing to make a jump this spring and they have,” Brown said. “Through 12 practices, four weeks, they’ve gotten better. They’ve not arrived yet, but I thought both of those guys did some nice things.”
Bandit Jared Bartlett tallied a couple of third-down sacks, including one in a two-minute drill situation, and early enrollee James Heard Jr. showed his natural pass-rushing ability. Brown also noted growth from Lee Kpogba, calling him the most improved Mountaineer from last spring until now, and said fellow linebacker Trey Lathan “played well today,” adding that he made “a couple nice plays in the short-yardage.”
As far as the secondary, Brown first mentioned safety Marcis Floyd and some of his open-field tackles, including one on Donaldson, and that Andrew Wilson-Lamp is coming along at corner. Keyshawn Cobb, a transfer safety from Buffalo, played as many snaps as the Mountaineers could get him Saturday, and Brown said he’ll be pushing for a starting job.
The kicking competition on special teams is still ongoing.
Saturday marked WVU’s 12th practice of the spring. The Mountaineers will go again Tuesday and Thursday before the Gold-Blue Spring Game next Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Brown said the format for the spring game is still to be determined, but he said it would likely involve some combination of interaction with family in attendance and competitive football.
The spring game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
“Tuesday and Thursday we’ll get after it pretty good, then we’ll have some fun on Saturday at the spring game,” Brown said.