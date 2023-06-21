Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — Based on what West Virginia’s coaching staff saw from Aubrey Burks down the stretch last season as a sophomore, they believe he has an opportunity to be a special player.

The safety will enter his junior season this fall with a full year under his belt and is expected to be one of the leaders in the Mountaineer secondary.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.