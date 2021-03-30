Through the early portions of spring football practice, West Virginia coach Neal Brown has reiterated that now is a time for teaching and not determining fall playing time.
There’s little doubt, though, that those who shine from now until the Blue-Gold Game on April 24 can certainly get a leg up in terms of positional competition.
Nowhere might the struggle for playing time be tougher than at wide receiver, where the Mountaineers return the majority of an already deep room from last season while adding a couple of high-potential players in this year’s recruiting class.
Of a receiving corps that combined to haul in 253 balls for 2,775 yards last season, WVU lost T.J. Simmons (23 catches, 401 yards, four touchdowns) to graduation and Ali Jennings (seven catches, 48 yards, one touchdown) to the transfer portal. Otherwise, the wideout group is back in spring practice in force.
Yet despite some decent numbers, it wasn’t all first downs and touchdowns a year ago.
Drops plagued WVU throughout the 2020 season and were present again in the Mountaineers’ 24-21 win over Army in the Liberty Bowl. It’s something that Brown and his staff tried to clean up throughout the season, and though there were stretches and games that were solid, the struggles to catch the ball were still present even at the end.
So, if spring is indeed the time to teach and the time to learn, it would figure that increasing reliability on the outside would certainly be among the top priorities.
“Those guys had great winters,” Brown said in a Zoom press conference on Saturday. “Winston Wright looks significantly different, Bryce [Ford-Wheaton], Sam James all look significantly different than they did when you saw them after the bowl game. Sean Ryan is in that same [group]. So, we have talent in that room.
“It’s not a talent issue. We’ve got to be more consistent. A lot of those guys have been pressed into playing before they were physically ready and sometimes that’s good and sometimes that’s not. They’ve put a lot of work into catching the ball over the break, but until we get into the fall and get into playing games, we probably shouldn’t forecast.”
The four players Brown mentioned combined to haul in 130 passes last season, with Wright serving as the team’s leading receiver, catching 47 balls for 553 yards in 2020. Wright was arguably as dependable as any option on the edge for WVU a year ago, and at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, he’s perfectly suited as a possession/slot receiver complete with game-breaking speed.
But in terms of who could take the next step and join the Big 12 Conference’s top tier of wideouts, that could be Ford-Wheaton, who at 6-3, 218 pounds, is a more physically imposing threat.
Ford-Wheaton showed flashes last season in catching 27 passes for 416 yards and a trio of scores. He also averaged 15.6 yards per completion, second only to Simmons among Mountaineers making at least 10 receptions in 2020.
That number points directly to the big-play capability of Ford-Wheaton, and if he can provide that on a consistent basis in 2021, it could result in huge dividends for the Mountaineer offense.
“He’s uber talented,” Brown said. “He’s intelligent, he knows our offense in and out and I think it’s time — I think he’d tell you the same. I think he’s ready to take that next step and I think he can be one of the better receivers in our league, I really do believe that.
“He’s becoming a more complete player, playing away from the ball and it doesn’t get talked about, but … he’s been a really consistent special-teams player for us — kickoff return, punt, punt return. But I think he’s had a great winter. I’m excited to watch him this spring.”
A pair of rising sophomores, Sam Brown and Reese Smith, also got game action a year ago and figure to be very much in the receiving rotation as well, and behind them the conveyor belt keeps churning. That’s where incoming freshmen Kaden Prather and Devell Washington figure in.
Both are physically imposing receivers, with Prather checking in at 6-4, 200 pounds and Washington at 6-4, 210 pounds. Outside of offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, Prather was the most highly touted prospect in this class, earning a four-star rating and choosing WVU over the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma, among several others. Washington, meanwhile, fielded offers from Ohio State, Michigan and Iowa State, among others.
Earning playing time in the first season on campus is a tall task, and whether or not either plays a significant role in the rotation this fall remains to be seen. But so far, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker has been impressed with what he’s seen and believes their arrivals have made an already strong position group even stouter.
“[Prather] is here with us and starting to learn how to practice and be a college guy. The guys have really embraced him and like him,” Parker said. “He’s really conscientious and he works. He’s made some plays early in the spring, which always helps. Of course, it’s always going to be the learning curve with an offense that’s different than what he’s used to and the pace of practice and all those things and he’s really taken onto the learning well. Same with Devell. He’s really embracing the learning and he’s still got to take some steps in that department, but he’s a really good, strong kid that’s worked really hard in the weight room and his body looks so much better. And as a group we look different and that’s really going to help us build confidence and that’s where we’re at.”