The Big 12 Conference announced the league’s official football schedule for the 2021 season on Thursday, and along with that came West Virginia’s formal full slate.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to play 12 games, six of which will come at home, including four league games.
“The release of the 2021 football schedule is, hopefully, the first step to getting things back to a normal athletic season,” WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons said. “I know our players, coaches and fans want that and now we can start working toward that goal. We will have six home games and a road trip to Maryland that will be easily accessible for our fan base, and I believe there will be plenty of excitement surrounding our team as we head into the season.”
West Virginia will kick off its season with that date at Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 4 and will follow that with two more nonconference contests against Long Island (Sept. 11) and Virginia Tech (Sept. 18), both of which will be played in Morgantown.
It will mark the 53rd time the Mountaineers have played Maryland and the 53rd time WVU has taken on Virginia Tech. West Virginia was scheduled to play Maryland in 2020, but the game was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mountaineers and Terrapins last met in 2015.
As for Virginia Tech, WVU will play the Hokies for the first time since a neutral-site meeting at FedExField in Landover, Maryland in 2017. It will mark the first matchup in Morgantown since 2005.
WVU’s conference slate will open on the road at Oklahoma on Sept. 25. The Mountaineers and Sooners didn’t meet in 2020 as the teams’ originally scheduled date as well as a subsequent makeup game were both called off due to COVID-19 protocols. West Virginia will also play road games against league foes Baylor (Oct. 9), TCU (Oct. 23), Kansas State (Nov. 13) and Kansas (Nov. 27).
West Virginia’s Big 12 home slate will begin with Texas Tech on Oct. 2 and will also consist of Iowa State (Oct. 30), Oklahoma State (Nov. 6) and Texas (Nov. 20).
“This is a tough schedule, not only with the Big 12 Conference lineup, but also nonconference games against Power Five teams Virginia Tech and Maryland,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “The schedule opens with six straight games before an open week on Oct. 16, and then we close the season with six more. Each half of the season is comprised of three home games and three road games. The schedule also gives our fans a chance to enjoy six home games and a short road trip to College Park for a game against the Terps.”
All times and television broadcasts will be announced at a later date.
Deposits for season tickets are available at wvugame.com or 1-800-WVU-GAME for $99 for new season-ticket orders only. Those with season tickets previously will receive information about renewals later this spring.