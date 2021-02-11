Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.