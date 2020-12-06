AMES, Iowa — Heading into West Virginia’s game against Iowa State Saturday, much of the attention was on potential absences on the Mountaineer football team due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing.
By about 3 p.m. local time, though, the search was on for the rest of the Mountaineer squad, as the Cyclones rumbled up and down the field.
WVU’s 42-6 loss didn’t come down to X’s and O’s, tactics or play calling. It wasn’t to blame on those who weren’t on the trip, including receivers Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James, tight end T.J. Banks and safety Noah Guzman.
It wasn’t the fact that Jared Bartlett, a heretofore big contributor, never got off the bench. And it had little, if anything, to do with an extra off week caused by the postponement of last week’s game.
It was the simple fact that the Cyclones won the vast majority of the one-on-one battles that define games. The Mountaineers won a few, but the score in those matchups was just as one-sided as the final tally on the scoreboard. West Virginia’s team, apparently, disappeared somewhere on the bus trip from the team hotel in Ames to Jack Trice Stadium.
“They were the more disciplined team, they were the more physical team. They dominated on both lines of scrimmage and it wasn’t even close,” head coach Neal Brown said afterward.
The puzzler here, though, is why West Virginia looked like it was just playing out the string, rather than competing with the verve that usually accompanies a game against the top team in the league, and a nationally ranked one to boot. Admittedly, such early-game motivation often oozes away in the face of superior talent (which the Cyclones certainly possess), but WVU, after eight decent plays to start the game, wilted badly.
The Mountaineers continued to make the same mistakes on offense that have plagued them for much of the year, dropping balls and self-inflicting wounds in key situations. They also came up short defensively, trying a four-man defensive front that appeared to have its participants playing hesitantly. Even when they did manage to get into scoring range, they ended drives meekly, with a punt, three field goal attempts and two turnovers on downs.
It turned Iowa State’s Senior Day into a party long before the final whistle, with fans dancing in the stands and celebrating their team’s entry into the Big 12 championship game.
Most disturbingly, a lack of effort was detected at times in the second half, especially after the Mountaineers showed one glimmer of life. Positioned on the Iowa State 27 with 3 yards to gain for a first down and trailing 21-0, two passes to T.J. Simmons went for naught — the first knocked away by Iowa State defender Greg Eisworth, the second outright dropped — and WVU heads followed. The Cyclones then ripped off 151 yards on their next nine snaps, scoring twice and turning the contest into a debacle.
Brown was correct in saying, as he did after the game, that the showing doesn’t have to set the Mountaineers back as a program. It doesn’t, as many on social media are quick to howl, show that his plan isn’t working. But it was also a smack in the face, and one that West Virginia will have to internalize, and use as a lesson in preparing and playing future games.