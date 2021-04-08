West Virginia continued an early run on offensive prospects in its football recuriting class of 2022 when receiver Jarel Williams announced his commitment to the Mountaineer program on Thursday. He is the fourth player in the class, all of whom are on the offensive side of the ball.
A first-team All-Coastal Alabama selection last year, Williams had 46 receptions for 802 yards and 10 scores as a junior. That performance put him among the top prospects in the state and earned him a second-team all-state placement on the Alabama Sportswriters Association team.
Also a star basketball player, Williams is a big target on the middle of the field, and also has the speed to beat coverage downfield. He catches the ball smoothly in traffic, plucking it away from his body, then securing it quickly before contact occurs.
Williams’ speed is deceptive — his height and build yields a smooth long stride that eats up ground and allows him to separate on longer routes. Once he catches the ball, he sees the field well, and makes good choices on cuts to maximize yardage. Saraland also used him as a kick returner, where he used those same abilities to good effect.
The Spartans were 11-3 last year, losing in the Class 6A semifinals. They are 29-3 in their last 32 regular-season games.
An outstanding student, Williams was able to take in a recent WVU spring practice, which helped solidify his choice of the Mountaineers.
Williams had offers from more than two dozen schools. Power Five programs making scholarship tenders included Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame and Tennessee. Army, Air Force, Memphis, South Alabama, Southern Mississippi, UAB and UCF were among the other schools making offers.