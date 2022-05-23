West Virginia’s football program has welcomed a second transfer from Colorado State into the Class of 2022, as cornerback Rashad Ajayi will follow tight end Brian Polendey to the Mountain State.
Polendey came to WVU in late December, and participated in West Virginia’s spring football practice, and Ajayi will now join his former teammate for the summer and the 2022 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
In 37 games over four seasons with the Rams, Ajayi had 77 tackles (5.5 for loss), 17 pass breakups and one interception. He also forced two fumbles and had one fumble recovery and a sack.
He fills a position of need for WVU, which has been looking for another corner to provide more secondary depth at a spot that was significantly affected by outgoing transfers.
A native of Atlanta, Ajayi had 60 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups during his senior year of high school at Langston Hughes in 2017, earning all-region honors as a cornerback while serving as a team captain. Among his more than a dozen reported offers at the time were scholarship tenders from Maryland, Troy and Pitt.
Ajayi, the 10th incoming transfer in the class, leaves WVU with one scholarship to use in the Class of 2022. Twenty-one high school and junior college players are also included in the group, which can be at a maximum of 32 due to the waiver allowing for up to seven additions to the normal class of 25 to help alleviate the gaps caused by outgoing transfers.
Ajayi was one of a reported 25 Rams to enter the portal this year after CSU saw a head-coaching change from Steve Addazio to Jay Norvell.
The NCAA recently passed recommendations that will remove the maximum number of scholarships that can be awarded to newcomers in any one year while keeping the overall maximum of 85 in place.