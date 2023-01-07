Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia received a commitment late Friday evening from Michael Hayes, a transfer from Georgia State who handled kicking and punting duties for the Panthers.

“ … I would like to thank Coach [Shawn] Elliott and the Georgia State University football staff for taking a chance on a high school kid with no other scholarship offers, and for giving me an opportunity to play football at the Group of 5 level for the past four seasons,” Hayes wrote in part in a post on Twitter. “Being one of the few specialists in the country to start at all three duties this past season, while handling punts, kickoffs, and field goals and being named an All-Conference kicker and punter was truly an honor. I will graduate from Georgia State University in May with a Sport Administration degree.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags