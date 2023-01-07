West Virginia received a commitment late Friday evening from Michael Hayes, a transfer from Georgia State who handled kicking and punting duties for the Panthers.
“ … I would like to thank Coach [Shawn] Elliott and the Georgia State University football staff for taking a chance on a high school kid with no other scholarship offers, and for giving me an opportunity to play football at the Group of 5 level for the past four seasons,” Hayes wrote in part in a post on Twitter. “Being one of the few specialists in the country to start at all three duties this past season, while handling punts, kickoffs, and field goals and being named an All-Conference kicker and punter was truly an honor. I will graduate from Georgia State University in May with a Sport Administration degree.
“With that being said, I am incredibly thankful and blessed for the opportunity that West Virginia University Coach [Neal] Brown has given me to play the game I love, on full scholarship, at the Power 5 level. With two remaining years of eligibility, I will be working on my MBA. After lots of consideration, thorough conversations, and countless prayers with my family, I would like to announce my commitment to West Virginia University!”
Hayes, a 5-foot-9, 189-pound Florence, South Carolina, native, went 11-of-14 on field goals this season and was perfect within 30 yards. He was 2-of-4 from the 30-39 yard range, 5-of-6 from 40-49 and 1-1 50 yards and beyond. He went 41-of-42 on extra points.
Hayes averaged 42 yards per punt on 56 punts this fall for Georgia State, who went 4-8, with eight traveling 50-plus yards and 17 that landed inside the 20. He also handled kickoffs for the Panthers.
WVU kicker Casey Legg announced following the 2022 season he would retire from football. Brown said during his signing day news conference in December that it was still to be determined if WVU would add another specialist, but that he liked the progression of Danny King.
The Mountaineers went 5-7 in 2022 and are scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.