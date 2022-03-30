Defensive back Cameron Calhoun had a bit of fun with his college commitment announcement on Wednesday, playing some misdirection with his choice via his video released on Twitter.
The video opens with a graphic image of Calhoun apparently committing to the University of Kentucky, but that image is exploded and morphs into an image announcing his commitment to WVU for the Class of 2023.
Along with Boston College and Georgia Tech, the Cincinnati native had the Wildcats and Mountaineers in his final four before settling on WVU and making his choice public.
A rangy 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back with excellent reach and the length that WVU is looking to add to the defensive side of the ball, Calhoun recorded nine interceptions during his junior season, helping Winton Woods High School (13-3) to the Ohio Division II state championship. The Warriors knocked off Hoban High School 21-10 for the title.
Calhoun has the physical size to jam receivers off the line in high school, and with his frame should be able to add some more strength and force to his frame in WVU’s weight room. His technique in close quarters is solid, and as he adds more power he should be able to disrupt the routes of opposing receivers more effectively.
Calhoun's reach allows him to disrupt passes even if he’s a step or so off the receiver in coverage, and he displays good awareness when the ball is thrown, executing solid breaks on passes. He does not wait on the ball to come to him, and on a number of his interceptions and breakups, he gets off the ground to make maximum use of his height and range.
When Calhoun gets his hands on the ball, he immediately puts his offensive mindset into play, using some of the skills he employed as a receiver earlier in his career to turn it in the opposite direction.
Calhoun also gets into the defensive mix when the ball doesn’t come his way, or to his man. He is effective at fending off blocks, and often leads the charge from the secondary in getting to opposing ball carriers. Much of the time he doesn’t go for the big hit or highlight-reel impact, instead getting into good tackling position and shooting out for takedowns at the waist or thigh level.
Calhoun is the fifth verbal commitment in West Virginia’s Class of 2023 and the second Ohio cornerback to make the Mountaineers his choice in the last 10 days. Josiah Jackson of Fairfield High School announced his commitment to WVU on March 11.