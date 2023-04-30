Georgia Southern safety Anthony Wilson (12) celebrates forcing an South Alabama punt during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
James Madison wide receiver Terrance Greene Jr. (0) hits Georgia Southern defensive back Anthony Wilson (12) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Georgia Southern safety Anthony Wilson (12) celebrates forcing an South Alabama punt during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
AP photo
James Madison wide receiver Terrance Greene Jr. (0) hits Georgia Southern defensive back Anthony Wilson (12) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has more help coming to its secondary.
The Mountaineers picked up a commitment from Georgia Southern transfer defensive back Anthony Wilson on Sunday.
“I’m comin,” Wilson wrote in a post on Twitter announcing his commitment.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound safety from Columbia, South Carolina, has been a starter at Georgia Southern over the last three seasons, with All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team and Honorable Mention honors the last two seasons.
In four years with the Eagles, Wilson played in 40 games with 246 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He has recorded 23 passes defended with two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
He was second on the team last season as a redshirt junior with 101 tackles, and added 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.4 sacks. He defended six passes, and had an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble for the 6-7 Eagles. He played 1,023 defensive snaps last fall -- a team high.
WVU head coach Neal Brown said throughout the spring that the Mountaineers would likely add to its secondary before the start of the 2023 season. WVU already picked up a commitment from Minnesota transfer cornerback Beanie Bishop.
The Mountaineers held their annual Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium and are scheduled to open the 2023 season at Penn State on Sept. 2.