West Virginia filled one of its needs for the 2022 football season with the addition of transfer defensive lineman Mike Lockhart.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder could play either nose or tackle for the Mountaineers this year, and provides another depth element for a WVU defense that has been heavily rebuilt on the back end but needed one additional piece up front to give it the flexibility it had a season ago.
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Lockhart played three seasons for Georgia Tech, appearing in 25 games from 2019-21 and starting seven. He recorded 28 tackles (3.5 for losses) before entering the transfer portal prior to the Yellow Jackets’ spring practice this year.
Lockhart, despite his size, is a nimble player who also excelled on the basketball court at Huffman High School. He only played one year of prep football, so could have more room for improvement as he joins the Mountaineers for the 2022 season.
Lockhart entered the transfer portal on Feb. 21, joining 10 other Yellow Jackets in that decision path. He will have three years of eligibility remaining, checking another box on WVU head coach Neal Brown’s wish list for incoming transfers to have more than one season of playing time remaining.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2021, Lockhart played in 12 games and started against Miami and Notre Dame. He had five starts as a redshirt freshman in 2020 and appeared in four games as a backup in 2019.