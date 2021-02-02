The West Virginia football program has added games against UT Martin to its 2026 schedule and VMI to its 2027 schedule, according to FBSchedules.com. Both games against FCS opponents will follow the Mountaineers’ openers against Alabama in those two years.
The game against the Skyhawks will be played on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 while the contest against the Keydets will occur on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. Each of the visitors will be paid $500,000 for the one-off game, according to the report.
The additions give WVU seven home games in 2026 and six in 2027. The addition of Tennessee-Martin completes the 2026 slate, while one opening still remains in 2027. WVU has five Big 12 home games in 2026, and also meets the Crimson Tide at home. In 2027, the Mountaineers have four Big 12 home games and travel to Alabama.
WVU also has seven home games on the 2024 schedule, with non-conference games against Penn State and Albany. The Mountaineers also have one opening remaining on their 2025 schedule.