West Virginia continues to add to its defensive secondary for the upcoming season, and Tuesday got another player in the form of long, lean, junior college defender Jaylon Shelton.
Originally a commitment to Tulsa out of West Rusk High School in New London, Texas (about 130 miles east of Dallas), Shelton played this past season at Tyler Junior College, where he had 33 tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
With WVU adding multiple newcomers at both safety and cornerback this year, Shelton’s commitment gives the Mountaineers a capstone of versatility. While listed as a safety on the recruiting charts of some, he believes he can play anywhere in the defensive secondary.
“I played both positions in high school and in junior college,” said Shelton, who earned his associate degree in just one year at Tyler. “I feel like I am better at corner. I have good length and good speed, and I can get my hands on people.”
The recruiting process was a quick one for Shelton, who received a WVU offer “a couple of weeks ago,” then visited both the Mountaineer and TCU programs before announcing his choice.
“I’ll be at West Virginia this weekend,” said Shelton, who is wrapping up the transition from junior college to Division I quickly and will be ready to participate in the Mountaineers’ summer program.
Shelton uses his 6-foot-2 frame to good effect, and not only gets his hands on foes when executing press coverage, but also on the ball and into the catching frames of opposing receivers. He drives on the ball well when it is in the air, and also strips and rips effectively, occasionally denying a reception that appeared to have been completed.
Playing off the ball and at safety, he shows good recognition and play diagnosis, and decides on run vs. pass quickly without much wasted motion. He’s not afraid to throw his pads into contact, and looks to be a workmanlike tackler, but without question it’s his ability to interdict throws with his long arms and good breaks on the ball that could get him into contention for playing time this year.