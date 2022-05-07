It took a bit longer than West Virginia had originally hoped, but linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave is a Mountaineer.
Originally recruited by Neal Brown’s first WVU staff in 2019 out of Camden High School in New Jersey, Austin-Cave committed to the University of Miami, where he saw action on special teams as a true freshman in 2020 and spot duty as a backup linebacker in 2021. He also had offers from Power Five schools Baylor, Kansas State, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Rutgers and Syracuse.
With three years of eligibility remaining, Austin-Cave has plenty of time to work his way into the rotation at WVU. He will be joining the competition for time behind expected starters Lee Kpogba and Lance Dixon at the mike and will positions, where Exree Loe, who missed all of spring with an injury, and young Ja’Corey Hammett are currently spotted as backups. With his size and strength, Austin-Cave could also slot in as a bandit if the need arises, or if his skill set proves more suited to that position.
Austin-Cave entered the transfer portal in April, near the end of Miami’s spring practice window.
Austin-Cave is the ninth transfer from an NCAA school to join the 2022 Mountaineer roster, and the second linebacker, joining Jasir Cox. WVU also added junior college linebacker Lee Kpogba to its 2022 signing class earlier this year.