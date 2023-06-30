MORGANTOWN -- The commitments keep coming for West Virginia from the Class of 2024.
Offensive tackle Justin Terry out of Pickerington Central High in Ohio announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media on Thursday evening, and defensive end Makai Byerson from Manchester High in Virginia made his commitment Friday afternoon.
Terry, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, and also held offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Austin Peay, Ball State, Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Maine, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo, according to the recruiting service.
“After a Long recruiting process I’m Fired up to Say I’m 100% Locked in,” Terry wrote in a tweet. “Huge shoutout to God, My parents And Coach [Jeff] Lomonico and [Pickerington Central Football, WVU Football, Jeff Koonz, Matt Moore and Neal Brown].”
Byerson is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive end and is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and On3. He also held offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Duke, East Carolina, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Old Dominion, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech, according to the recruiting services. He took an official visit to WVU earlier this month, and the Mountaineers were one of his four finalists, along with Virginia Tech, Rutgers and Kentucky.
He's the son of Brad Byerson, a former member of the WVU basketball team.
The two mark the 15th and 16th commitments the Mountaineers have received from the 2024 class.
The Mountaineers have also received commitments from quarterback Khalil Wilkins from Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High in Maryland, defensive end Obinna Onwuka from Charles Herbert Flowers High in Maryland, offensive lineman Kyle Altuner from Good Counsel High in Maryland, linebacker Rickey Williams from Archbishop Hoban High in Ohio, receiver Keyshawn Robinson from Jefferson High, athlete Zae Jennings from Winton Woods in Ohio, cornerback Jacob Boyce from Douglas County High in Georgia, cornerback Romanas Frederique Jr. from St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, defensive lineman Elijah Kinsler from Bergen Catholic High in New Jersey, defensive lineman Richard James Jr. from Camden High in New Jersey, tight end Jack Sammarco from Anderson High in Ohio and receiver Brandon Rehmann from St. Joseph’s Prep in Pennsylvania, safety Keelan Flowe from Julius L. Chambers High in North Carolina and receiver Chris Henry from Dunnellon High in Florida.