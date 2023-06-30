Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — The commitments keep coming for West Virginia football’s Class of 2024.

Offensive tackle Justin Terry, out of Pickerington Central High in Ohio, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media on Thursday evening, and defensive end Makai Byerson from Manchester High in Virginia committed Friday afternoon.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

