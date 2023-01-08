MORGANTOWN - West Virginia added a pair of commitments from transfers Sunday to bolster their defense.
Defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins from Tennessee State and safety Keyshawn Cobb from Buffalo both announced their commitments to the Mountaineers via social media.
Cobb’s commitment came first. The 6-foot, 200-pound Atlanta native had 67 tackles last fall as a junior for the Bulls, as well as 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, seven passes defended and an interception returned 26 yards for a touchdown.
“Country Roads Take Me Home!” Cobb tweeted in his announcement.
Cobb tweeted Dec. 19 that he was entering the transfer portal and on Dec. 21 tweeted he received an offer from WVU.
Cobb had joined Buffalo ahead of the 2022 season after playing previously at Northeast Mississippi Community College, where he was named an All-American by JCGridiron.
Hawkins, a 6-foot-2, 286-pound defensive tackle, played in 11 games in 2022 as a redshirt senior at Tennessee State. He had 31 tackles, with 4.5 for loss and a sack. He also had a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
“I’m Sorry for The Delay 304 lets Ride Morgantown,” Hawkins tweeted.
In three seasons at Tennessee State, Hawkins had 92 tackles, with 18 for loss and eight sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 29 games. He started his career at the Power Five level with Kentucky, where he spent his first three seasons.
The Mountaineers went 5-7 in 2022 and are scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.