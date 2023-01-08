Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia added a pair of commitments from transfers Sunday to bolster their defense.

Defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins from Tennessee State and safety Keyshawn Cobb from Buffalo both announced their commitments to the Mountaineers via social media.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

