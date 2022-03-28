West Virginia added the first of several expected spring and summer transfers to its football program when North Dakota State’s Jasir Cox announced his commitment to the Mountaineer program on Monday.
A four-year veteran of the Bison program, Cox earned second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in 2021 on the strength of 58 tackles, including three for losses and 1.5 sacks. He showed his ability to play in space with three pass interceptions and two pass breakups.
That backed up an excellent 2020 season in which he had 10 tackles, including 2.5 for losses and a sack. He also appeared in 23 combined games in 2018 and 2019 and totaled 124 tackles, eight TFLs, 10 pass breakups and two forced fumbles during his four years at NDSU. Cox will be immediately eligible for WVU.
Cox follows the career trajectory of his brother, Jabril Cox, who also started his career at North Dakota State before transferring to LSU.
Jasir Cox announced his intention to transfer from North Dakota State in late February, and visited the Mountaineer campus this past weekend. The Bison are the dominant program in FCS, winning eight of the last 10 national championships.
After entering his name in the portal on Feb. 23, Cox quickly heard from a number of schools, including Texas, Oklahoma State and WVU. Hawaii, Louisiana Tech, Texas State and James Madison were also reportedly showing interest.
While Cox played at linebacker for the Bison, he recently said that one of his goals was to play at a safety/hybrid position on defense.
“I just I felt wanted to take the next step whether it’s the FBS level or a Group of Five school," he told Dom Izzo of the Bison Media Zone on March 1. "It’s something I dreamed of, that was one reason. Another reason was to step outside of the linebacker role, become part of a 4-2-5, the rover and safety type of player. So I thought that would better my chances going forward.”
That, along with his size, would lead to the expectation that Cox could play the spear or cat safety positions for WVU, giving the Mountaineers one of the two or three expected transfers they are seeking at cornerback and safety this season.