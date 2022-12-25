MORGANTOWN - West Virginia wanted to add versatility to the running backs room during the offseason and felt like that was accomplished with the addition of two players last week.
DJ Oliver and Jahiem White were among the 18 players the Mountaineers signed during the early signing period last week.
“What we want to do as we move forward offensively, is we want to have more versatility in our tight ends and our running backs,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said Wednesday at his signing day news conference. “The running back room was going to be really talented, and I think the signs of a really good offensive coach is you take the pieces you have - and they’re going to be a little bit different each and every year - you take those pieces and you get the most out of them.
“We’re going to have multiple pieces at running back. We’ve got to get more than one running back on the field. To do that, you’ve got to have some guys that can do different things.”
The two signees’ commitments were not close together - White announced he would come to WVU over a year before the early signing period began, while Oliver didn’t commit until Dec. 17.
White, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound three-star prospect out of William Penn High School in York, Pennsylvania, caught the attention of Brown and his staff in the summer before his junior season. WVU’s head coach recalls White not feeling like the linebackers he was up against at a team camp were giving him good enough looks, so he lined up as a slot receiver. Brown says “we’d have signed him there, too.”
“He earned a scholarship opportunity that day and he’s continued,” Brown said.
White finished his career as York High’s all-time leading rusher with 5,780 yards and was considered the No. 10 recruit from the class in the state by 247Sports and the 24th-best player at the position nationally by Rivals. This fall, he rushed for 1,918 yards - he averaged 10.1 yards per carry - added 428 yards receiving and had 37 touchdowns. He received All-State first-team honors from PennLive.
Brown says Oliver was “kind of a steal late in the process” who’s signing was aided by connections back to Brown’s days at Troy. The 5-foot-11, 240-pound three-star back comes from Port St. Joe High School in Florida, where he played for Tanner Jones, a former quarterback at Troy when Brown was there in the mid-2000s.
“He wasn’t real active in the process. From my understanding, he’s not real active on social media, he didn’t do a ton of unofficial visits,” Brown said. “He went down to a camp in central Florida and really impressed and had good times and garnered the attention of some of those schools down there. We have some contacts that were there that saw him. Coach Jones - playing for us at Troy when several of our guys were there - that was a good contact.
“You watch his film and he’s got great contact balance. That’s a skill at running back that people don’t talk about, but if you have contact balance, that’s a differentiating factor and he has that. I think he ran a 11.3 100 at 240 - that’s pretty impressive.”
Brown says the neat thing about Oliver is that he’s a state finalist in shot put, the 100-meter dash and weight lifting. His athleticism stands out - Brown said he’s seen the 240-pounder do a backflip - and he catches balls well out of the backfield.
On the gridiron, Oliver recorded 983 yards and seven touchdowns rushing this fall, and averaged 12.9 yards per carry. He also averaged eight tackles per game on defense and recorded nine sacks.
While a late commitment and coming from outside the closer recruiting areas, Brown thinks he’ll fit in well in West Virginia.
“Port St. Joe, it’s a beautiful place, but it’s rural,” Brown said. “ ... He’s a hunter and a fisherman. He’s going to fit in right here in West Virginia. He had camo on his whole trip last weekend - I don’t know if he ever took it off. He’s going to fit in.”
The Mountaineers rushed for 171.5 yards per game in the 5-7 2022 season with a relatively young group.
Tony Mathis Jr. led the team with 562 yards and five touchdowns on 135 carries this fall as a redshirt sophomore, freshman CJ Donaldson had 526 yards and eight touchdowns on 87 carries, sophomore Justin Johnson had 430 yards and three touchdowns on 98 carries and redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson had 275 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries.
Sophomore quarterback Garrett Greene, who moved into a starting role in the final two games, added versatility in the run game and finished with 276 yards and five scores on the ground.
“The guys we have in house, like CJ’s story’s been told a lot - he was an inside receiver, kind of an H-back in high school. He’s a great, not a good, he’s a great route runner. Jaylen Anderson, they played empty a lot at Perry High School - he ran routes, they threw him go balls. Then Tony and Justin have both progressed here where they can be active, not only in the backfield, but split out. Then all of them have the ability to block in pass protection and for each other.
“We wanted to add a couple of guys there and we feel like it’s a really deep position group. We’re going to work to get more than one on the field.”