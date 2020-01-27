The West Virginia University football team secured its second commitment of the 2021 recruiting class Monday, as Massillon (Ohio) wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp pledged to the Mountaineers over Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Iowa State and more.
Wilson-Lamp first visited Morgantown last summer, showing up for one of the one-day recruit camps, and walking away with a new offer from the coaching staff. He put on a dazzling display of speed and athleticism, continuing a strong summer that saw him shine at camps at Ohio State and Pittsburgh, as well.
That summer camp circuit was his first real opportunity to show college coaches what he could do. As a sophomore at Massillon, a powerhouse program in Ohio, Wilson-Lamp was behind three different receivers already committed to Division I programs.
He picked up a handful of offers based off his camp performances, then dominated his junior year in high school, catching 49 passes for 887 yards and 10 touchdowns for a team that went 14-1 on the year.
Wilson-Lamp returned for the Mountaineers’ win over North Carolina State in the fall and put the program high on his double-digit list of offers. However, with the departure of wide receivers coach Xavier Dye in December, he admitted earlier this month that he needed to meet new receivers coach Gerad Parker.
He did that during Saturday’s Junior Day visit, and the meeting was what stood out most.
“Getting to sit down and talk to coach Brown and coach Parker stood out,” Wilson-Lamp said after the visit, but before he committed. “[Parker] is very honest.”
Wilson-Lamp is the second commitment in this 2021 recruiting class for West Virginia, joining Swedish tight end Victor Wikstrom, who also received an offer at camp last summer, then committed a short time later.
His pledge moved the Mountaineers from 49th to 36th in the 247Sports Team Rankings, as of Monday evening, jumping the likes of Virginia, Baylor, Oklahoma State, and more.