When DeShawn Stevens announced via social media that he would be transferring from Maine to West Virginia on June 28, it seemed to be a fit for perhaps the Mountaineers’ biggest need -- depth at linebacker.
As it turns out, if Stevens needs any help acclimating himself to life in Morgantown, he has a familiar person to lean on.
That would be WVU senior safety Alonzo Addae, who spoke of the connection between the two during Zoom media calls with players last week.
Both Stevens, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, and Addae are natives of the Toronto area, and their paths had already crossed on more than one occasion before the announcement of his transfer.
“What a lot of people don’t know is that me and DeShawn have known each other for a long time,” Addae said. “Both of us are from the Toronto area in Canada. We played against each other in Little League ball coming up and then we also played with each other for our provincial team in Ontario and then we played in the [International Bowl] at Dallas Cowboys Stadium with Team Canada versus Team USA. So that’s been a longtime friend. Definitely happy that he’s able to join us here and I think he’ll be a great addition to the team.”
The two have also taken similar paths to Morgantown.
Addae transferred in from New Hampshire, a rival of Maine in the Colonial Athletic Association at the FCS level. While Addae was forced to sit out the 2019 year, Stevens won’t have to do the same with the passing of an NCAA rule that allows for immediate eligibility for transfers.
But Addae has already been through the adjustment of transferring from the FCS level to a Power Five campus, and it’s something he said was likely the toughest part of his transfer.
“I would say the biggest adjustment was being able to find my way around the facility,” Addae said. “We have so many different resources at the facility whether it’s our nutrition, whether it’s the academic staff there, whether it’s our weight room, whether it’s the athletic trainers there – coming from an FCS program where you’re not afforded those luxuries. The biggest adjustment for me was making sure I was making the most of my day and just using the resources that are provided for us.”
Stevens will enter with plenty of collegiate playing experience and 128 tackles, 16 for loss and 9.5 sacks to his name over two-plus seasons.
Addae said that experience will help with any adjustment period Stevens would need on the field.
“DeShawn is coming into this program and he’s the same age as me,” Addae said. “So, it’s very different than having a transfer coming in that’s maybe a redshirt freshman or a redshirt sophomore that hasn’t been through college football. Yes, it is very different but at the same time he has a regimen, he has things that’s got him to this point and he’s been very successful in doing that.”
Instead, Addae said he will try to be of help in other areas.
“I’ll just try to be a vessel for him, be somebody of a support system if he needs anything around town, he can lean on me,” Addae said. “And then, just showing him what we do, the Mountaineer way, kind of how we operate, the small things and how to use the different resources we have at the facility and as far as on-campus life, probably just hang out with him as much as I can.”
In terms of what to expect out of Stevens on the field, it’s much too early to tell. But Addae, who has competed with and against Stevens and has seen his progression as a player through nearly every level along the way, said there’s no doubt that coaches, teammates and fans will be happy with what they’re getting once Stevens arrives.
“I think we’re getting a great linebacker,” Addae said. “The coaches came to me and asked me about him once he hit the portal. I think we’re getting a leader first and foremost, somebody who is going to be a great addition character-wise to our team and bring another voice of leadership. Having been through college system already, [he can help] bring up this next generation of Mountaineers for when we leave the program. Obviously he has to find his way and see how we do things here but I think he’s a great fit, a great person and a great player.”