MORGANTOWN — West Virginia treated January as a new beginning after a 2022 season the Mountaineers have admitted wasn’t good enough.
Now, as WVU prepares to enter spring practices this week, it’ll be trying to establish its identity for the 2023 season.
“This is our first opportunity to get it fixed,” Mountaineers coach Neal Brown said Monday. “We’re not trying to hide from last year not being good enough.”
WVU went 5-7 last season and 6-7 the year before that. But after calls from a portion of the fan base to fire Brown, the athletic department decided in late November, while going through a change in athletic directors, to keep him on board for his fifth season.
The Mountaineers closed the 2022 slate strong, with wins in two of their final three games and the one loss coming to Big 12 champion Kansas State.
Brown believes WVU has had a strong winter leading into the start of spring practices Tuesday.
“From the winter standpoint, with some of the rules that have changed, we’ve been able to work on some fundamentals and some situations,” he said. “Pleased with where we’re at. Our staff and our players are energized about the start of spring.”
Brown said there’s been an increased focus on the infrastructure of the program, and credited strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph for improving the team’s overall athleticism. Brown also noted the program has done a better job with its nutrition under director of sports nutrition Haley Bishop, and said “our guys are leaner, they look better and … you’re going to notice some improvements.”
WVU saw a number of changes in its offensive coaching staff during the offseason, with the most notable being the promotion of Chad Scott to offensive coordinator. The Mountaineers also brought in Bilal Marshall as receivers coach and Blaine Stewart as tight ends coach, and moved Sean Reagan back to coaching quarterbacks. Brown said the changes have helped energize WVU throughout the winter.
Brown said it’s too early to tell what WVU’s identity will be once the regular season kicks off, but the Mountaineers treated January “as a new beginning.” He said they’ve gone back to basics with a focus on discipline, playing with extreme effort, physicality and just playing smarter, with a focus on being better situationally.
The other piece, Brown said, is competition at a number of positions. The most notable comes at quarterback.
Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol both saw action under center late last season. Brown said he does not expect a starter to be named until fall.
“We want to focus on our fundamentals, we want to get repetitions on our schemes and then we’ve got to evaluate personnel,” Brown said. “The way we describe it to our players is they get — the guys that are in the program right now — 15 practices, and then everybody that joins our program after spring, whether it’s in May or sometime in the summer, they’ll have the first 14 practices in fall camp [to show] that they’re ready to play.”
Brown said the plan is to get through about the first six days working on installing new components, and then playing more 11-on-11 after that, although he is unsure how much live scrimmaging and tackling to the ground that’ll bring.
WVU is scheduled to hold its Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 against Penn State at Beaver Stadium.
“We did not play well enough last year, and that’s not something that we’ve been hiding from. I’ve kind of confronted that, right?” Brown said. “When things don’t go the way you want them to go, you don’t have the results you want, I think you reset. That’s kind of where we’re at.
“We really feel like, from an identity standpoint, we have to establish that. It started in the winter, it’s got to carry over in the spring when you actually can wear equipment, and it’s got to go from spring, to summer, into fall camp and then obviously into the season and execute it.”