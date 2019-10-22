The West Virginia University football team knows when and where it will be playing each week next season.
WVU athletic director Shane Lyons, along with the Big 12 Conference, announced the Mountaineers' 2020 schedule on Tuesday.
West Virginia will host seven homes games at Milan Puskar Stadium in 2020, including non-conference opponents Eastern Kentucky and Maryland.
"Once again, West Virginia will have one of the most competitive football schedules in the country in 2020 as it features 11 Power 5 opponents," Lyons said in a release from the school. "Three home games in September and two each in October and November work out nicely for our fans to plan, and 2020 is our year to host five Big 12 games at Milan Puskar Stadium."
The Mountaineers open the season Sept. 5 in the Chick-fil-A Game against Florida State in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium before hosting EKU and Maryland the following two weeks. WVU has Big 12 home games in Morgantown against Kansas State for homecoming (Sept. 26), TCU (Oct. 10), Kansas (Oct. 24), Oklahoma (Nov. 7) and Baylor (Nov. 21). West Virginia goes on the road for league games against Texas Tech (Oct. 3), Texas (Oct. 17), Oklahoma State (Nov. 14) and Iowa State (Nov. 28).
"This is a very challenging schedule, not only with the Big 12 Conference lineup, but also non-conference games against Florida State and Big Ten border-opponent Maryland," WVU football coach Neal Brown said in the release. "With the way the schedule is laid out, it gives our fans a chance to enjoy seven home games and a manageable road trip to Atlanta against a national-level opponent."
The top two finishers in the regular-season standings will compete for the conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled in 2020 for Saturday, Dec. 5. The championship game will be played in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium through 2021.
The times and television schedule will be announced at a later date, and all dates are subject to change.