MORGANTOWN - West Virginia announced several additions from the transfer portal Friday.
The Mountaineers have signed tight end Kole Taylor, cornerback Montre Miller and kicker/punter Michael Hayes.
Kole Taylor: Taylor is a 6-foot-7, 250-pound junior tight end that comes to WVU from LSU with two years of eligibility remaining. The Grand Junction, Colorado, native played three years with the Tigers with 32 appearances, including seven starts. He caught 17 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown in three years at LSU, including five receptions for 55 yards in 2022.
Montre Miller: Miller is a 5-foot-10, 183-pound fifth-year cornerback that comes to WVU from Kent State with one year of eligibility remaining. The Blythewood, South Carolina, native started all 12 of his team’s games this fall and finished the year with 522 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. The year before, he started all 13 games with 47 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, four interceptions, nine pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as he helped the Golden Flashes to the MAC championship game.
Michael Hayes: Hayes is a 5-foot-9, 189-pound junior kicker/punter that comes to WVU from Georgia State with two years of eligibility remaining. The Florence, South Carolina, native handled all kicking and punting duties this fall for the Panthers. He was 11-of-14 on field goals and 41-of-42 on extra points, and averaged 42 yards on 56 punts.