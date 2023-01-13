Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia announced several additions from the transfer portal Friday.

The Mountaineers have signed tight end Kole Taylor, cornerback Montre Miller and kicker/punter Michael Hayes.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags