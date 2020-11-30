With the way the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on college football, it was probably inevitable that West Virginia would feel its effects at some point.
That happened a week ago when, on Wednesday, the team’s scheduled home game against No. 13 Oklahoma was postponed to Dec. 12 due to the Sooners not being able to meet roster thresholds set by the Big 12 Conference.
With the Mountaineers (5-3 overall, 4-3 Big 12) coming off a bye, it created a second straight week off.
The team suddenly had to turn its attention to No. 12 Iowa State, with WVU set to face the Cyclones on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. That game will be played at 3:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
West Virginia was set to host the Sooners at 7:30 p.m. last Saturday, which would have been the first nighttime kickoff under coach Neal Brown in his second season. Even with attendance restrictions, there was a lot of excitement heading into the game against the Sooners (6-2, 5-2), and before turning the page to the Cyclones, there was plenty of corresponding disappointment.
“It was disappointing,” Brown admitted during the Big 12 coaches call on Monday. “I mean I understand. I do. We’re in unique times and we’ve done relatively well managing it here, but that could change at any moment. I’m not naïve. So, I understand where Oklahoma was coming from, I understand their position. My hope is and our plan is to play that game on the 12th.”
Regardless of what order WVU’s final two regular-season games are played, both contests promise to be as tough as any two the Mountaineers have had this season. Oklahoma has won five in a row and Iowa State, which owns a win over the Sooners this season, all but locked up a spot in the Big 12 title game with its 23-20 win over Texas on Friday. Oklahoma, should it win out, would most likely meet the Cyclones there.
Two teams that are not only playing well but are also highly motivated in trying to keep conference championship dreams alive. That’s what lies ahead for WVU in the next two weeks.
“We’re going to be tested with both of these opponents,” Brown said. “This is rare, because we’ve already scouted pretty heavy our last opponent just like we’ve scouted pretty heavy our next opponent. I think two of the teams playing as good as anybody in our league finishing up.”
As each weekend brings with it more and more postponements and cancellations across conferences, the Mountaineers have remained largely unscathed both in terms of serious injuries and with positive COVID-19 tests.
While several teams could’ve used an extra week off, Brown said it wasn’t much of an advantage for his team. And while the COVID-19 issues weren’t from within his squad, he added that always being prepared for change has been pivotal in getting through the pandemic since the beginning.
“We probably would rather not have had that extra week honestly,” Brown said. “I think for this time of year we’re in a good position, we really are. I think we’ll be pretty close to full strength as long as everything goes well this week.
“There’s been so many unknowns, really, going back to March, so I think you roll with the punches a little bit. You’ve just got to roll with it. You expect the unexpected at this point. As you know, it’s going to be very difficult to have long-term plans. Be able to adjust, be able to change and that’s how we’ve kind of handled it all.”
The rescheduled contest between the Mountaineers and Sooners was placed on a six-day window on Monday. The game will either kick off at noon or at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 with a broadcast network to be announced after this weekend’s games.