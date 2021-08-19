MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown has been putting more and more equity into the tight end position since he took over as the West Virginia head coach in 2019.
He now has six tight ends in the program -- Mike O’Laughlin, T.J. Banks, Charles Finley, Treylan Davis, Victor Wikstrom and Eli Archer -- five of whom are on scholarship. Because of the COVID-inspired free eligibility season in 2020, it’s still a young group, as O’Laughlin and Banks are both fourth-year sophomores and the others are freshmen.
O’Laughlin, who now tops out at 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds, was WVU’s starting tight end in 2020, though he’s missed the last couple of weeks of practice because of an ankle injury. While he hasn’t been in uniform, he has been on the sideline for practice, taking mental reps and helping his fellow tight ends.
“Mike is out the boot right now and moving around, and we expect him to go full speed soon. Whenever that is is up to the trainers,” explained West Virginia’s tight ends coach Travis Trickett.
“Going into camp, our main objective was to develop the guys below him. Mike being out has turned into an opportunity for those guys to get more reps, which is something we wanted to seek out anyways.
“When you miss out on those reps on the field, all you can do is stay involved mentally,” Trickett said. “Mike has been great about helping me coach the guys. I empower him, and they go straight to him, so he coaches them up. That also has allowed him growth in the leadership aspect. That’s going to pay dividends, too, where we may not have gotten all that if he was out there repping.”
O’Laughlin, who had 15 catches for 137 yards last season, is by far the most experienced tight end on WVU’s roster, having played 21 games over the past two years after redshirting in 2018.
Though the Illinois native has been slowed by an injury the past couple of weeks, he’s still expected to be a major factor for the Mountaineers this coming season. Trickett anticipates big things from him.
“From a mental and leadership standpoint, Mike has taken big steps,” said Trickett. “That’s probably the biggest difference between Mike O last year to this year. No. 1 is probably leadership, and second is probably strength. He got a lot stronger this offseason. He worked his tail off for [strength and conditioning] Coach Mike Joseph.”
With O’Laughlin out, Banks has been working with the first team during camp. The 6-5, 245-pounder from Duquesne, Pennsylvania, has seen action in 12 games, amassing four receptions, since enrolling at WVU in 2018. Finley played in two games in 2020, and the other three tight ends are all first-year players.
“Going into this fall camp, seeing the steps behind Mike -- and seeing Mike’s steps as well, because he needed to take some leaps also -- was important,” noted Trickett, whose father Rick was an assistant coach at WVU in two different stints -- 1976-79 and 2001-06. “I wanted to see where T.J. was growth-wise. The biggest thing with T.J. is consistency. He’ll stick his face in there. Now it’s just a repetition game.
"From a mental standpoint in terms of preparation, all that stuff has improved. He’s still working on those things, but it’s definitely improved, and that has shown up in practice. He’s probably taken more reps now than he ever has, and that’s a good thing.
“Those freshmen all have bright futures. Charles Finley came in last year at 210 [pounds] is now up to 222,” added Trickett, who is a 2007 WVU graduate. “So he’s put on 12 pounds, and that’s what you want, that steady gain, so it lasts. He has to continue to make leaps in that area, but he’s a very talented young man.”
The true freshmen tight ends have also shown promise, according to Trickett.
“Treylan Davis [6-2, 246] is who we thought he was when we signed him -- a physical guy, a road grader,” the WVU assistant stated. “Victor [6-3, 250, native of Sweden] is obviously new to the United States and also college football. He has a lot of ability, but this is his first time away from home for a long period of time. He’s done a phenomenal job adjusting and picking it up at a rapid pace, though he’s a little further away probably.”
All the other tight ends have gotten additional practice reps because of O’Laughlin’s absence.
“Every day is an opportunity, and you get what you earn. You have to make your at-bats count,” stated Trickett. “Even a young guy like Eli Archer [6-4, 235], who walked on at Huntington, he may not get as many at-bats as other guys, but when he gets them, they have to count. That’s true for everyone.
“I’m excited about what we can be, but I’m not satisfied with where we’re at. We’re going to get there, though,” the coach added.
As for the offense as a whole, Trickett says he’s seen significant strides.
“Our physicality as an offense has definitely gotten better. I thought it improved last year, and it’s gotten even better this year,” noted Trickett, who works with WVU’s slot receivers as well as its tight ends. “Obviously, it’s untested, but we feel good about what we see every day.”