Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Footballmmcc

West Virginia cornerback Wesley McCormick was injured in the Mountaineers' win over Baylor and is questionable for Saturday's game at Texas Tech.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday.

Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also dealing with a variety of injuries, particularly in its defensive secondary.

Tags