MORGANTOWN — Certainly, quarterback JT Daniels has been most everything West Virginia hoped he’d be when he transferred from Georgia to WVU last spring.
He’s averaging 239 passing yards a game with a better than 3-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio through the first third of the 2022 season. The 6-foot-2, 226-pound redshirt junior from Irvine, California, is in the top five in the Big 12 in passing yards per game and he stands in the top three the league in completions and attempts (86 of 133).
“I’m not surprised by how he’s playing. I actually think he can even take it to another level,” said WVU head coach Neal Brown. “The more comfortable he gets with the receivers and with the offense, he’ll even get better. I’ve been really pleased with his work ethic. I’ve been really pleased with how good a teammate he’s been. He’s been positive. He handles things the way a true pro would.”
Daniels has displayed the passing accuracy all Mountaineers hoped he’d bring to WVU, but he’s also been better with his feet than many expected. It’s not that he’ll make any West Virginia fan forget Major Harris or Pat White. After all, in his previous four years of college football, split between Georgia and USC, he showed minus-244 net rushing yards.
He didn’t have a single rush for positive yardage at Georgia, though he did have an 8-yard run as a freshman at USC, something he’s already equaled at WVU. He also scored his first collegiate touchdown on the ground this year with a sneak at Pitt. It’s not that Daniels is making long runs, but his ability to extend plays, avoid pass rushers and throw on the run have been impressive so far.
“He’s got really good pocket awareness, and that was evident in his first couple of practices,” explained Brown. “He’s made some really good plays with his feet by moving up in the pocket.”
Obviously, Daniels is going to remain West Virginia’s starting quarterback throughout the 2022 season — as long as he’s healthy, knock on wood — but the Mountaineers are also thinking about the future at that position, whenever that Daniels-less future may be.
A redshirt junior who also has the benefit the eligibility-free season brought about by COVID in 2020, Daniels could continue to play college football in 2023, if he so desires. He hasn’t publicly addressed his status for next year yet, but the prevailing thought when he transferred to WVU in the spring was that if all went well, he’d spend one year at West Virginia and then move on to the NFL. There hasn’t been any indication that plan has changed.
So, the Mountaineers have to start preparing their next QB1, who likely will take the reins in 2023 but at latest in 2024.
In today’s transfer-heavy world, there is always the possibility that WVU’s next starting quarterback isn’t even on the roster right now, just like Daniels wasn’t in 2021. West Virginia’s top quarterbacks over the last decade all began their college careers elsewhere — Jarret Doege (Bowling Green), Austin Kendall (Oklahoma), Will Grier (Florida), Skylar Howard (Riverside City College) and Clint Trickett (Florida State).
The last quarterback who came to West Virginia as a true freshman and wound up as the team’s leading passer for at least one season was Geno Smith (2009-12), who was the starter his final three years in the program.
The Mountaineers do have three homegrown scholarship quarterbacks behind Daniels at the moment who will vie to be his successor — sophomore Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Goose Crowder and true freshman Nicco Marchiol.
Greene was used often last season to provide a mobile change-up supplanting Doege at times. He’s seen some action this year, but not as much as last, when he completed 16 of 26 passes for 147 yards and also had 47 rushing attempts for 306 yards. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound sophomore is the primary backup to Daniels this season.
“We’ll continue to have Garrett ready to play at all times,” explained Brown.
Crowder and Marchiol are younger quarterbacks, but the coaches have expressed enthusiasm about their potential. Each threw touchdown passes in WVU’s 65-7 blowout of Towson earlier this season. Both played a series against the Tigers, and they’re also getting considerable work in practice.
“Goose and Nicco get a lot of work in our developmental phase,” said Brown. “I’m pleased with those guys in how they’re coming along.”
“They continue to improve,” added West Virginia’s first-year quarterback coach/offensive coordinator Graham Harrell of his young QBs. “Coach Brown does a great job of giving those guys opportunities to get better throughout the week.”
Rated a four-star prospect coming out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, Marchiol enrolled at WVU last January in order to get a jump-start on his college career. He’s spent the past 10 months adapting to the college game and West Virginia’s system.
“Nicco is excited about how much he’s learning,” said Brown.
“Nicco gets a ton of reps throughout the week,” explained Harrell, who prior to coming to WVU coached at USC (2019-21), North Texas (2015-18) and Washington State (2014-15). “Sundays we have a pretty good scrimmage. Usually Tuesdays we’ll do 7-on-7 with the developmental guys, and on Wednesdays they get some more team reps. Thursdays they’ll do some more 7-on-7. Nicco is getting a ton of reps, and he’s better and better every day.
“You can’t replace experience, and the only way for them to get experience if they’re not playing in games is to get those developmental reps throughout practice,” noted Harrell.
While Greene and Crowder have had positive showings at WVU, Marchiol arrived with the largest reputation. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arizona last season after passing for a school-record 2,690 yards and 37 touchdowns while leading Hamilton to an 11-1 record. In his four years as a starter in high school, which also included two seasons at Regis Jesuit High in Aurora, Colorado, he threw for a total of 8,310 yards and 91 TDs in 43 games.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Marchiol arrived at WVU with a great deal of acclaim, but like most true freshmen, he still needed further development. He’s shown progress throughout his time at West Virginia.
“You can see Nicco growing, I think, by the day,” stated Harrell. “The more confident you get, the better you play. That confidence comes with seeing things and getting reps. He’s getting better and better every day, because I think he’s comfortable with the experience. Now, his throws are a little more crisp and have a little more pop. When you know what you’re doing, the ball can jump out of your hand.”
Greene and Crowder also have shown progress, said Graham.
“The other guys are growing, too,” stated WVU’s OC. “We’re getting them reps as well, though Nicco has probably gotten the most from a developmental standpoint. It’s fun to watch a guy get better and better every day. It’s neat when you can truly see the improvement. I think he sees that and feels that. I know I do.”
Developing a quarterback for the future doesn’t get as much attention compared to what happens on game days, but it’s a vital part of Mountaineer football for the years ahead.