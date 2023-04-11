MORGANTOWN -- It seems easy to determine who would win a kicking competition, like the one West Virginia has taking place this spring. Whoever makes more kicks, right?
“Sometimes, yeah,” said WVU special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz. “Sometimes it is.”
But there’s also other things in addition to consistently putting the ball through the uprights, like who can get the ball in the end zone on kickoffs and who has the best hang time with those balls.
The Mountaineers have invested in technology called TrackMan to get instant feedback and help develop their specialists, as well as in technology for the development of other position groups and to enhance the recovery of players.
“To be one of the only schools in the country that has that -- these guys can see the difference in leg speed, strike, where they hit the ball, how far it went, where it would’ve been good from -- they have really, really dove into that, and that’s something that we’re really excited about and the guys are embracing that,” Koonz said. “And that’s really cool about it.”
According to a video posted online two years ago by TrackMan explaining the technology, the system is a portable unit that can be used on marked fields and connects with tablets. The radar stays on the 40-yard line for field goals, and is then calibrated so it knows where the corners of the upright are.
It calculates metrics like ball speed, apex, how far away the kick would have been good from, launch angles, spin rate, ball trajectory, movement, result, crossing point and ball height instantly after each attempt.
On kickoffs, the radar stays on the 25-yard line and can give insight on length and hang time, in addition to the aforementioned areas.
TrackMan technology has been used in golf for about two decades and has been gaining popularity in football, with about half of NFL teams using it, as well as some football television broadcasts, according to Koonz. It's also being used in other sports like soccer and baseball. It was used for robotic strike zones in the independent Atlantic League in 2019 in partnership with MLB.
“At the end of the day, right now, it’s a feedback,” Koonz said. “It’s how fast the feedback is that we can give them with the technology. Now it doesn’t take two days to get it corrected. We don’t watch it on film, say ‘Hey, go here next practice.’ They see it instantaneously and now they can go to work on that in two seconds. That’s the beautiful thing about it: It’s instant feedback.
"There’s positives and negatives in today’s world with technology, but that’s definitely a positive and that’s the biggest part of it.”
Koonz said that in addition to the development piece, having technology most college programs don’t gives an edge in recruiting. WVU’s competition features returner Danny King, as well as Georgia State transfer Michael Hayes, who handled all kicking duties for the Panthers.
“I don’t want to make it sound like it’s the golden goose, but when you have something that nobody else in the country has, when you have the TrackMan system that we’ve invested in, that sets you apart,” Koonz said. “That’s like going to a school to play golf and they’ve got the nicest practice facility in the country."
Koonz said, since he shares duties defensively and on special teams, the TrackMan system was “not something that was in my wheelhouse.” He credits special teams analyst Tony Thompson for knowing about it and bringing it to the table.
WVU coach Neal Brown said when deciding where the Mountaineers invest money, the main focus is on the areas of player development and player health.
“In college football, you really need to be at your best Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, and that’s hard,” Brown said. “If you can’t practice at a high level on Tuesday and Wednesday, very few people can go perform well on Saturday consistently. Now, there’s a couple — those are elite. [But] for the most part, your guys have to perform on Tuesday and Wednesday at a high level, then go on Saturday and perform at a high level.”