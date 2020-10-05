The outcome of Saturday’s 27-21 double-overtime win over Baylor sent West Virginia University’s football team into the forthcoming bye week with a spring in its step.
Yet while Saturday’s win may have revealed the character and defensive prowess of the Mountaineers, it also revealed plenty of shortcomings to work on until WVU takes the field again Oct. 17 against Kansas.
As to how the West Virginia coaching staff, particularly coach Neal Brown, will attack the next two weeks of practices? That’s still a plan in progress, but after a long, grinding game and a tough back-to-back stretch against Oklahoma State and the Bears, Brown gave his team a rest.
“That was a long game and while we haven’t played what I would say very good offensively, we’ve played a lot of plays,” Brown said during the Big 12 coaches conference call on Monday. “We’ve almost played 180 snaps with penalties on offense over the last two games and defensively, we don’t have a whole lot of depth, so we’ve got to take care of our guys this week.”
Brown went on to say that practices would be shorter and far less physical than the first bye week, which came between a season-opening 56-10 win over Eastern Kentucky and a 27-13 loss at Oklahoma State.
“We’ve got some things for sure that we’re going to work on and there is going to be some points of emphasis,” Brown said.
That offense would certainly seem to be an obvious place to start after the Mountaineers sputtered for the majority of the game on Saturday. Along the way there were two interceptions, two fumbles (one lost), seven negative-yardage plays and a passing attack that accounted for 30 completions, but only averaged seven yards with a long of 14. Quarterback Jarret Doege was sacked twice and under duress throughout as the offensive line – which played without starting guard James Gmiter after a positive COVID-19 test – struggled for the second straight week.
“We’ve got to make really good progress in this bye week on that side of the ball or it’s not going to be a good year for us,” Brown said. “We ran the ball effectively, but our pass game was not very good. We’ve got to play better. Turnovers and just getting in our own way, inexcusable.”
Looking at the performance of West Virginia’s defense — for the most of the season as a whole, but particularly on Saturday — it’s difficult not to wonder what the Mountaineers (2-1, 1-1 Big 12) could be if the offense and special teams could start living up to the bar the defense is setting. To Brown, those things have to happen before the team can establish an overall identity.
“We’re getting to be kind of who we want to be defensively, I think the other two phases of our team have got to be better,” Brown said. “I wouldn’t say we’re playing poorly on special teams, but we’re not changing the game. I think our coverage units are good but our return units have not been good enough. I thought our field-goal block team was exceptional on Saturday [Baylor missed two field goals and had a third blocked], that was a positive.
“Then offensively I think we’ve been able to run the football in all three games but our pass game has to get way better. So, I think defensively we know who we are, but special teams and offensively we have to get better.”
Those defensive comments certainly pan out when looking at the numbers. Among the 74 Football Bowl Subdivision schools that have played a game so far, the Mountaineers rank in the top 20 nationally in the major categories including rushing defense (18th, 101 2/3 yards per game), scoring defense (14th, 19.3 points per game), passing defense (ninth, 166 1/3 yards per game) and total defense (sixth, 268 yards per game).
Brown remains confident that the desired improvements elsewhere will come and if practices over the next two weeks are largely aimed at just that, the Mountaineers will carry plenty of positive vibes into them after gutting out a tough win on Saturday.
“I think it’s a big win for us,” Brown said. “I thought it was a really good program win and I think we’re improving, because a year ago, we lose that game and on Saturday, we found a way to win it.”
The WVU athletic department announced Monday that the Oct. 17 game against Kansas at Milan Puskar Stadium is scheduled for a noon kickoff and will be televised on FS1. Fans will be allowed for the first time this season with a 25 percent capacity limit.
Defensive lineman Darius Stills was named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. The Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year recorded four tackles, 3 1/2 for a loss and 2 1/2 sacks against Baylor.
Offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard announced on his Twitter feed that the NCAA had finally approved his waiver for immediate eligibility. Hubbard was a reserve offensive lineman at Virginia before transferring to WVU. He’ll have four years to play four seasons.