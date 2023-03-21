Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown and his staff showed their faith in the quarterbacks West Virginia has on the roster by not going out and finding another from the transfer portal this offseason.

After both saw action late in the 2022 season, Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol are expected to compete for the starting job this spring.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.