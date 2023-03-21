MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown and his staff showed their faith in the quarterbacks West Virginia has on the roster by not going out and finding another from the transfer portal this offseason.
After both saw action late in the 2022 season, Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol are expected to compete for the starting job this spring.
But don’t expect a starter to be named until the fall.
“I’m just going to kind of let it play out, really,” Brown, WVU’s fifth-year head coach, said Monday. “I think both of them are going to have some ups and downs.
"I think it speaks to them, like how I feel about them, the fact that we didn’t go out and get a transfer quarterback, because we could have, right? And so I think it speaks to how we feel about them in the fact that we didn’t.”
The Mountaineers, who went 5-7 in 2022, brought in Georgia transfer JT Daniels last offseason and he started WVU's first 10 games with a 3-6 record in the first nine. He threw for 2,107 yards and 13 touchdowns on 200-of-327 passing with nine interceptions before being replaced by Greene in the team’s win over Oklahoma. Daniels has since transferred to Rice.
Greene, as a 5-foot-11, 200-pound sophomore, threw for 138 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-22 passing and added 120 yards and two scores on 14 rushing attempts in the 23-20 victory over the Sooners on Nov. 12.
He started WVU’s final two games, against Kansas State and at Oklahoma State, as well, finishing the year with 493 yards and five touchdowns on 43-of-78 passing with three picks, as well as 276 yards and five touchdowns on 45 rushing attempts.
Marchiol, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound freshman last season, saw limited action in two games earlier in the fall, and came in during the Oklahoma State regular-season finale with 29 yards on 2-of-9 passing and 32 yards on six rushing attempts. He finished the year with 61 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-13 passing with no interceptions.
“I think the biggest difference you guys will see initially is we’ve got two mobile quarterbacks,” WVU offensive coordinator Chad Scott said Tuesday after the team’s first spring practice. “We hadn’t had that since we’ve been here, so that’ll be the biggest thing you guys will see. We’ve got a mobile quarterback and we can do some different things in the run game with the zone reads, taking advantage of their mobility and their ability to create more space for us in the run game.”
Scott was promoted to offensive coordinator during the offseason after Graham Harrell left for that position at Purdue. Sean Reagan moved back to coaching WVU’s quarterbacks after Brown hired Blaine Stewart to lead the Mountaineer tight ends.
WVU signed one quarterback this offseason -- incoming freshman Sean Boyle out of Charlotte Catholic in North Carolina.
The first-year offensive coordinator said both returning quarterbacks that saw action late last year impressed in the first practice of the spring. He said the reads the two made were clean, and that decision-making and taking care of the football will be a big part of the process when deciding the starter for the team’s Sept. 2 opener at Penn State.
“It was a surprise to our defense, too, because they were diving in towards those backs," Scott said. "They weren’t used to defending both and it created a couple of explosive runs for those guys. I thought the decision-making was really good with the zone reads, which we had no idea how they were going to do in that regard because it was the first time we had done it. It’s the first time we had just flat-out played in open sets, like no tight ends attached, for a couple plays throughout team period in a while. They handled that really well.”
WVU is set to have 15 practices this spring, including the Gold-Blue Spring Game at 1 p.m. April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium.
“First of all, I want to set expectations. I don’t plan on making a decision on [the starting quarterback], unless it’s just really clear, until we get into fall camp, OK?” Brown said. “That’s what I’ve shared with both of them. We’re playing the long game on this.
"We’ll split the reps with Garrett and Nicco through the entire spring. There’s going to be some ups and downs with that, but we’re going to split the reps. We’ll carry that competition into the summer and into the fall. Now, if it’s just really clear, we’ll make the choice, but I don’t foresee that happening.”