MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia coaching staff knows this week will be an important stage of fall camp.
The Mountaineers held their first scrimmage of the fall Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium and had a hard practice again Monday, and the intensity is expected to continue throughout the week.
“We’re right in the middle of it,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said Monday. “We just finished up practice nine, and I think it’s day 11 or day 12, so I’m pissed, the kids are pissed, the whole coaching staff is pissed just because you’re doing the same thing over and over again, right? That’s kind of the dog days of camp. This is the most important week you have in your development of your football team. ...”
“This will be the toughest week that we have. It’s really about kind of finding where we’re at. We tested them some today and we had some good responses and we’ve got some things we’ve got to get better at, but it’s going to be a tough week. But it’s also going to kind of tell us where we’re at. I’m excited to see that.”
Brown said the team went slightly over 50 reps with the ones and twos in Saturday’s scrimmage, which was a closed event, and the fifth-year WVU head coach gave an update Monday on what he saw in the live action.
Offensively, the most attention this fall has been on the quarterback competition between Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol. Brown said Marchiol struggled with some decision making early but finished the day with a really good two-minute drive, while Greene “was pretty solid” in his decision making -- a primary area of focus for passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan heading into the event.
CJ Donaldson, who is returning from a season-ending injury midway through the 2022 season, had a light day in a deep running backs room. Brown said Jaylen Anderson was productive, but needs to get into better shape to play more continuously. Justin Johnson continued to be the Mountaineers’ most consistent player through camp, and true freshman Jaheim White “was good,” but Brown added he was better without the ball, which was important for him to see.
Since the Mountaineers didn’t throw much and focused more on the run game, the tight ends didn’t see much stress in the pass game. True freshman receiver Traylon Ray was the leading receiver Saturday, and Brown highlighted Preston Fox and Hudson Clement for “nice days."
While not perfect, Brown was pleased with many things the Mountaineers did defensively in the Saturday scrimmage.
“I thought just overall we did a good job of getting lined up, and my biggest things have been alignment, physicality and getting to the ball, really a straining deal getting to the ball,” he said. “I thought our alignments were good -- a couple off with the twos -- but our alignments were pretty solid overall. I would say we’re almost there as far as getting to the ball, but we’re not quite where we need to be. Then the physicality piece -- we’re being physical. “
Brown says the defensive line is “doing better,” and emphasized that’ll be a group that’s productive by committee, since they don’t have a player like Dante Stills anymore at this point.
Linebacker remains a work in progress, especially at the will position, but Brown had several positive things to say about the day redshirt freshman Trey Lathan had, which included a pick six in a team drill and a big run stop in a fourth down period.
“That’s a position we’re putting a lot of pressure on,” Brown said. “The way I look at it is every practice that I’m making, I’m like, 'OK, how can I stress our defense at linebacker to get them ready where they have to communicate.'”
In the secondary, Brown said cornerbacks Andrew Wilson-Lamp and Beanie Bishop “made some nice plays,” and Georgia Southern transfer safety Anthony Wilson “is showing up.” Returning starting safety Aubrey Burks continued to have a great camp, according to the coach.
On special teams, Bishop and White both had solid kick returns, and Fox and Bishop also had noticeable plays on punt returns. Brown also said Georgia State transfer kicker Michael Hayes made a “really long” kick in the scrimmage.
WVU followed Saturday’s scrimmage with an off day Sunday, before Monday’s hard practice in shells. Brown says the team plans on another hard practice Tuesday with tackling, classes start Wednesday and then another hard practice will happen Thursday. After a lighter practice Friday, the Mountaineers plan for 50-60 plays in the second scrimmage during the upcoming weekend.
“This is where the separation happens,” Brown said. “It gets a little hard, it gets a little hairy and you kind of see what people are about.”
Brown has said many position battles will likely be determined following the second scrimmage. The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.
“The job as a coach is when you know they’re starting to drift, you better be at your best,” Brown said. “It’s about continuously challenging them to make sure we’re not just getting through this, but we’re getting better because of it.
"I just know this is a critical week. It’s a critical week and we need to be hard on them, we need to be tough on them and then we’ve got to get some callouses this week so we can be ready to go.”